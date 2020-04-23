Difference between revisions of "Category:Helpdesk"

Redbrick's Helpdesk is a lazy shower of absolute wasters an elite team of hard-working individuals dedicated to helping Redbrick users by answering queries, running workshops and forwarding hundreds of emails to the admins.

The Helpdesk Team

Feel free to mail helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk

Helpdesk Tutorials

Here you can find guides on how to use different Redbrick services. These guides are maintained by the Helpdesk team - if there's something we've left out let us know.

Using Your Account

Chat

  • Chat/IRC - find out how to chat with other brickies.
  • Irssi - a page about the irssi client, detailing more advanced features and commands.
  • Weechat - this is an alternative chat client available on RedBrick.
  • Bitlbee - use chat to connect to Discord, Facebook, MSN, Yahoo & Google talk.
  • Peepd - use chat to connect to Twitter.
  • OtherIrcClients - use ssh forwarding to connect with your own IRC client on your computer.

Email

Web

  • Redbrick Wiki - how to use this wiki.
  • Webspace - how to use your Redbrick webspace and get your website up and running.
  • Transferring Files - how to use WinSCP and transfer files to and from Redbrick.
  • .htaccess - using htaccess to password protect areas of your site.
  • PHP - tutorial on using PHP on Redbrick.
  • TomCat - provides an environment for Java code to run in cooperation with a web server.
  • Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick - a quick guide.

News / Message Boards

Unix

  • Unix Intro - an introduction to Unix and basic commands that you can use on Redbrick.
  • Unix Advanced - some more advanced Unix features.
  • File Permissions - introduction to different file permissions and how to use chmod.
  • SSH-Keys - connect without typing a password

Programming

  • Programming On Redbrick - how to use Java, C and C++ compilers on RedBrick.
  • C++ - how to write, compile and run C++ programs using the g++ compiler on RedBrick.
  • Subversion - Use Subversion for version control on RedBrick
  • Mercurial - Use Mercurial for version control on RedBrick
  • Git - use Git for version control on Redbrick

Misc


Other Useful Stuff

These pages weren't written by us, but are equally helpful, so we've included them here because we're nice :)

Web

  • Gallery - how to install Gallery on your own webspace.
  • Wordpress - how to install a wordpress blog.
  • DokuWiki - how to install your own wiki.
  • Vanilla - install a vanilla forum.
  • PubCookie - restrict access to web pages to Redbrick members.

Chat

  • Jabber - connect to the Redbrick jabber server.

Internet

Unix

Mac

  • QuickSilver - connect to Redbrick from your Mac with QuickSilver.

