Difference between revisions of "Category:Helpdesk"

Latest revision as of 19:39, 23 April 2020
Redbrick's Helpdesk is
a lazy shower of absolute wasters an elite team of hard-working individuals dedicated to helping Redbrick users by answering queries, running workshops and forwarding hundreds of emails to the admins.
The Helpdesk Team
Feel free to mail helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk
Helpdesk Tutorials
Here you can find guides on how to use different Redbrick services. These guides are maintained by the Helpdesk team - if there's something we've left out let us know.
Using Your Account
- Connecting to Redbrick - how to start using your account.
- Introduction to Redbrick - learn the basics.
- Hey - how to use Redbrick's instant messaging program, hey.
- Account Customisation - how to change the look and feel of your Redbrick account.
- Screen - a guide to using screen.
- Tmux - a guide to using Tmux
- Finch - command line tunnel to instant messaging, ie: msn, etc.
Chat
- Chat/IRC - find out how to chat with other brickies.
- Irssi - a page about the irssi client, detailing more advanced features and commands.
- Weechat - this is an alternative chat client available on RedBrick.
- Bitlbee - use chat to connect to Discord, Facebook, MSN, Yahoo & Google talk.
- Peepd - use chat to connect to Twitter.
- OtherIrcClients - use ssh forwarding to connect with your own IRC client on your computer.
- Automatic Forwarding - how to remove or set up forwarding to different addresses.
- DCU Apps - Redbrick Email - setup your DCU Apps account to send and receive emails with your Redbrick address.
- Using mutt - how to use mutt to read and send emails.
- Webmail - learn more about Redbrick's web-based mail clients.
Web
- Redbrick Wiki - how to use this wiki.
- Webspace - how to use your Redbrick webspace and get your website up and running.
- Transferring Files - how to use WinSCP and transfer files to and from Redbrick.
- .htaccess - using htaccess to password protect areas of your site.
- PHP - tutorial on using PHP on Redbrick.
- TomCat - provides an environment for Java code to run in cooperation with a web server.
- Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick - a quick guide.
News / Message Boards
- Redbrick Newsgroups - how to read and post to the Redbrick newsgroups using slrn.
- Boards with Thunderbird - how to use the boards in Thunderbird.
- Newsbeuter - how to set up newsbeuter for your RSS feeds
Unix
- Unix Intro - an introduction to Unix and basic commands that you can use on Redbrick.
- Unix Advanced - some more advanced Unix features.
- File Permissions - introduction to different file permissions and how to use chmod.
- SSH-Keys - connect without typing a password
Programming
- Programming On Redbrick - how to use Java, C and C++ compilers on RedBrick.
- C++ - how to write, compile and run C++ programs using the g++ compiler on RedBrick.
- Subversion - Use Subversion for version control on RedBrick
- Mercurial - Use Mercurial for version control on RedBrick
- Git - use Git for version control on Redbrick
Misc
- Smilies - a guide on smilies, with lots of different and bizarre variations. :)
- Creating your own man page - how to make your own man page.
- Makefiles - how to write makefiles.
- Vim text editor - how to use Vim.
- Acronyms - a list of commonly used acronyms.
Other Useful Stuff
These pages weren't written by us, but are equally helpful, so we've included them here because we're nice :)
Web
- Gallery - how to install Gallery on your own webspace.
- Wordpress - how to install a wordpress blog.
- DokuWiki - how to install your own wiki.
- Vanilla - install a vanilla forum.
- PubCookie - restrict access to web pages to Redbrick members.
Chat
- Jabber - connect to the Redbrick jabber server.
Internet
- Port Forwarding - how to port forward through Redbrick.
Unix
- Mass Renaming Files - how to rename lots of files at once.
Mac
- QuickSilver - connect to Redbrick from your Mac with QuickSilver.
