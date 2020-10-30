Difference between revisions of "Category:Helpdesk"

Feel free to mail [mailto:helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie] with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk

Feel free to mail [mailto:helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie] with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk

Redbrick's Helpdesk is a lazy shower of absolute wasters an elite team of hard-working individuals dedicated to helping Redbrick users by answering queries, running workshops and forwarding hundreds of emails to the admins.

The Helpdesk Team

Feel free to mail helpdesk@redbrick.dcu.ie with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk

Helpdesk Tutorials

Here you can find guides on how to use different Redbrick services. These guides are maintained by the Helpdesk team - if there's something we've left out let us know.

Using Your Account

Connecting to Redbrick - how to start using your account.

Introduction to Redbrick - learn the basics.

Hey - how to use Redbrick's instant messaging program, hey.

Account Customisation - how to change the look and feel of your Redbrick account.

Screen - a guide to using screen.

Tmux - a guide to using Tmux

Finch - command line tunnel to instant messaging, ie: msn, etc.

Chat

Chat/IRC - find out how to chat with other brickies.

Irssi - a page about the irssi client, detailing more advanced features and commands.

Weechat - this is an alternative chat client available on RedBrick.

Bitlbee - use chat to connect to Discord, Facebook, MSN, Yahoo & Google talk.

Peepd - use chat to connect to Twitter.

OtherIrcClients - use ssh forwarding to connect with your own IRC client on your computer.

Email

Automatic Forwarding - how to remove or set up forwarding to different addresses.

DCU Apps - Redbrick Email - setup your DCU Apps account to send and receive emails with your Redbrick address.

Using mutt - how to use mutt to read and send emails.

Webmail - learn more about Redbrick's web-based mail clients.

Web

Redbrick Wiki - how to use this wiki.

Webspace - how to use your Redbrick webspace and get your website up and running.

Transferring Files - how to use WinSCP and transfer files to and from Redbrick.

.htaccess - using htaccess to password protect areas of your site.

PHP - tutorial on using PHP on Redbrick.

TomCat - provides an environment for Java code to run in cooperation with a web server.

Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick - a quick guide.

News / Message Boards

Redbrick Newsgroups - how to read and post to the Redbrick newsgroups using slrn.

Boards with Thunderbird - how to use the boards in Thunderbird.

Newsbeuter - how to set up newsbeuter for your RSS feeds

Unix

Unix Intro - an introduction to Unix and basic commands that you can use on Redbrick.

Unix Advanced - some more advanced Unix features.

File Permissions - introduction to different file permissions and how to use chmod.

SSH-Keys - connect without typing a password

Programming

Programming On Redbrick - how to use Java, C and C++ compilers on RedBrick.

C++ - how to write, compile and run C++ programs using the g++ compiler on RedBrick.

Subversion - Use Subversion for version control on RedBrick

Mercurial - Use Mercurial for version control on RedBrick

Git - use Git for version control on Redbrick

Misc

Smilies - a guide on smilies, with lots of different and bizarre variations. :)

Creating your own man page - how to make your own man page.

Makefiles - how to write makefiles.

Vim text editor - how to use Vim.

Acronyms - a list of commonly used acronyms.





Other Useful Stuff

These pages weren't written by us, but are equally helpful, so we've included them here because we're nice :)

Web

Gallery - how to install Gallery on your own webspace.

Wordpress - how to install a wordpress blog.

DokuWiki - how to install your own wiki.

Vanilla - install a vanilla forum.

PubCookie - restrict access to web pages to Redbrick members.

Chat

Jabber - connect to the Redbrick jabber server.

Internet

Port Forwarding - how to port forward through Redbrick.

Unix

Mass Renaming Files - how to rename lots of files at once.

Mac