They are the Society's most popular target for abuse and insults and work tirelessly and without compensation for the Society they love so much. A list of past and present Committee members can be found at http://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/committee/

They are the Society's most popular target for abuse and insults and work tirelessly and without compensation for the Society they love so much. A list of past and present Committee members can be found at http://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/committee/

The name given to the leadership of Redbrick. Elected every year at the Annual General Meeting it is composed of 17 members: two Ordinary Members , a First Year Rep , a Public Relations Officer ( PRO ) , a Graphics Design Officer (GDO), two Events Officers , Treasurer , three SysAdmins, two Helpdesk, a Webmaster, a Secretary, Vice-Chairperson and Chairperson. The First Year Rep is elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), usually held during Clubs & Socs Week at the start of October. You must be a first year member to run for this position. All members of the committee are given ops in #lobby while the admins, along with previous system administrators still in the root group, hold [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Root_user root].

The name given to the leadership of Redbrick. Elected every year at the Annual General Meeting it is composed of 12 members: three admins, two helpdesk, Webmaster , a first year rep , a Secretary, PRO, Ents Officer, Treasurer and Chairperson. The First Year Rep is elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), usually held during Clubs & Socs Week at the start of October. You must be a first year member to run for this position. All members of the committee are given ops in #lobby while the admins, along with previous system administrators still in the root group, hold [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Root_user root] . The webmaster may also hold root, upon passing a root competency test .

The name given to the leadership of Redbrick. Elected every year at the Annual General Meeting it is composed of 17 members: two Ordinary Members, a First Year Rep, a Public Relations Officer (PRO), a Graphics Design Officer (GDO), two Events Officers, Treasurer, three SysAdmins, two Helpdesk, a Webmaster, a Secretary, Vice-Chairperson and Chairperson. The First Year Rep is elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), usually held during Clubs & Socs Week at the start of October. You must be a first year member to run for this position. All members of the committee are given ops in #lobby while the admins, along with previous system administrators still in the root group, hold root.

They are the Society's most popular target for abuse and insults and work tirelessly and without compensation for the Society they love so much. A list of past and present Committee members can be found at http://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/committee/

An alternative view of the Committee is that it is a collection of the power-mad, the arrogant, the popular and the insulting. All members have their own opinions on that matter but most will agree that without the Committee Redbrick would not be able to function, and for that, and perhaps that alone, they deserve thanks.

--Cain

Originally from the Encyclopedia, updated by atlas and coconut



The committee can be contacted at: committee@redbrick.dcu.ie

Or, you can email individual members via their Redbrick addresses ("username"@redbrick.dcu.ie).

2017/18

Chairperson

Terry Bolt ( tbolt )

Secretary

Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy ) Chris Dowling ( winesnob )

Treasurer

Ciara Godwin ( hexagon )

Events Officer

James McDermott ( mctastic )

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Chris Dowling ( winesnob ) Josh Malone ( sangreal )

First Year Representative

Nevan Oman Crowe ( branch ) Anthony Doran ( albino )

Helpdesk

Michal Durinik ( mikello ) Sahil Mehra ( pr0n ) Nevan Oman Crowe ( branch ) Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )

Webmaster

Ben McMahon ( mcmahon )

System Administrators

Cormac Smartt ( pints ) Tom Doyle ( greenday ) Alex McGrath Kraak ( akraak )





2016/17

Chairperson

Noah Donnelly ( cac )

Secretary

Cian Butler ( butlerx ) Oskar McDermott ( oskar )

Treasurer

Ross Oï¿½sullivan ( sully )

Events Officer

Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Senan Kelly ( sentriz )

First Year Representative

George Burac ( georgey )

Helpdesk

Tom Doyle ( greenday ) Dylan McDonald ( grace )

Webmaster

Cian Butler ( butlerx )

System Administrators

Richard Walsh ( koffee ) Lorcan Boyle ( zergless ) Cormac Smartt ( pints )

2015/16

Chairperson

Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )

Secretary

Noah Donnelly ( cac )

Treasurer

Aaron Delaney ( devoxel )

Events Officer

Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Cian Ruane ( induxi0n )

First Year Representative

Liam Rooney ( ginger )

Helpdesk

Cian Butler ( butlerx ) Cormac Smartt ( pints )

Webmaster

Sean Healy ( space )

System Administrators

Richard Walsh ( koffee ) Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy ) Terry Bolt ( tbolt )

2014/15

Chairperson

Richard Walsh ( koffee )

Secretary

Gillian Morrison ( socks )

Treasurer

Kirill Sloka ( macspayn )

Events Officer

Sean Healy ( Space )

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Michael Wall ( thewall )

First Year Representative

Robert McConnell ( faust )

Helpdesk

Niall ( gamma ) Cian Butler ( butlerx )

Webmaster

Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy )

System Administrators

Lorcan Boyle ( zergless ) Robert Devereux ( kylar )

2013/14

Chairperson

Vadim Clyne kelly ( Vadimck )

Secretary

Jessica ( teapott )

Treasurer

Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )

Events Officer

Jerry Onianwa (jerbumz)

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Trï¿½ona Barrow ( polka )

First Year Representative

Sï¿½an Healy ( space )

Helpdesk

Niall ( gamma ) Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )

Webmaster

Robert Devereux ( kylar )

System Administrators

Ciaran MacNally ( maK ) Richard Walsh ( koffee ) Emmanuel Caillï¿½ (Twister)

2012/13

Chairperson

James Reilly ( fun )

Secretary

Robert Devereux ( kylar )

Treasurer

Richard Walsh ( koffee )

Events Officer

Trï¿½ona Barrow ( polka )

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )

First Year Representative

To be Elected

Helpdesk

Eimear Tyrell ( beimear ) Craig Duff ( duff )

Webmaster

Ciaran MacNally ( maK )

System Administrators

Vadim Clyne-Kelly ( VadimCK ) Shane Stacey ( isaac702 ) Craig Gavagan MacEntee ( creadak )

2011/12

Chairperson

David Larkan ( tziegler )

Secretary

Lotta Mikkonen ( attol) Niall ( gamma)

Treasurer

Nina Hanzlikova ( geekity )

Events Officer

Ciaran McNally ( maK )

Public Relations Officer

Meabh Landers ( timelady ) Trï¿½ona Barrow ( polka )

First Year Representative

Trï¿½ona Barrow ( polka )

Helpdesk

Shane Stacey ( isaac702 ) Craig Duff ( duff ) Eimear Tyrell ( beimear )

Webmaster

Vadim Clyne-Kelly ( VadimCK )

System Administrators

Austin Halpin ( haus ) James Reilly ( fun ) Paul Bunbury ( bunbun ) Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )

2010/11

Chairperson

Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )

Secretary

Nina Hanzlikova ( geekity )

Treasurer

Conor Forde ( fordy )

Events Officer

Emma Gallagher ( emma ) Aisling Mulholland ( crash )

Public Relations Officer

Carri Fuery ( carri )

First Year Representative

Dave Larkan ( tziegler )

Helpdesk

Shane Stacey ( isaac702 ) Paul Bunbury ( bunbun )

Webmaster

Craig Gavagan MacEntee ( creadak )

System Administrators

James Reilly ( fun ) Seamus Ronan ( train ) Austin Halpin ( haus )

2009/10

Chairperson

Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )

Secretary

Emma Gallagher ( emma )

Treasurer

Seï¿½n Hand ( revenant )

Events Officer

Carri Fuery ( carri ) Stephanie Coleman ( steph )

Public Relations Officer

Dan Fox ( maiden )

First Year Representative

David Glennon ( azrael )

Helpdesk

Austin Halpin ( haus ) Diarmaid McManus ( elephant ) Gautam Wadhwa ( gw ) Craig Gavagan MacEntee (credak)

Webmaster

Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

System Administrators

Eoghan Cotter ( johan ) David Lynam ( coconut ) Alan Breathnach ( sonic ) Andrew Martin (werdz)

2008/09

Chairperson

Robert O'Reilly ( robby ) Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

Secretary

Damian Rhatigan ( dano )

Treasurer

Leah Doyle ( bambi )

Events Officer

Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )

Public Relations Officer

Carri Fuery ( carri ) John Needham ( colossus )

First Year Representative

Emma Gallagher ( emma )

Helpdesk

Seï¿½n Hand ( revenant ) Sï¿½amus Ronan ( train ) Gavin Tubritt ( gamblitis )

Webmaster

Andrew Martin ( werdz )

System Administrators

Cian Brennan ( lil_cain ) Andrew Harford ( receive ) Eoghan Cotter ( johan )

2007/08

Chairperson (also known as Failchair)

Andrew Harford ( receive )

Secretary

Kevin Fox ( undone )

Treasurer

Ashley Samuel Dooley Martyn ( mythe )

Events Officer

Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

Public Relations Officer

Damian Rhatigan ( dano )

Education Officers (also known as Helpdesk, also known as Faildesk)

Padraig O'Connor ( landa2 ) Eoghan Cotter ( johan ) David Lynam ( coconut ) Matthew Barrington ( moju ) Declan Whelan ( castle )

Webmaster

Richard Dalton ( d_fens )

System Administrators

Andrew Martin ( werdz ) Cian Brennan ( lil_cain ) Diarmuid Bourke ( drag0n )

2006/07

Chairperson

Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx )

Secretary

Jessica Ni Chonchubhair ( jesjes )

Treasurer

Andrew Harford ( receive )

Public Relations Officer

Padraig O'Connor ( landa2 ) Damien Rathigan ( dano )

Events Officer

Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Kevin Fox ( undone ) Simon Kilroy ( gizmo ) Diarmuid Bourke ( drag0n )

Webmaster

John Doyle ( art_wolf )

System Administrators

Sarunas Vancevicius ( svan ) Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas ) Stephen Doyle ( igy )

2005/06

Chairperson

Michelle Graham (drusilla)

Secretary

Dave Couse ( phreak )

Treasurer

Kenneth Barrett ( sionnach )

Public Relations Officer

Jessica Ni Chonchubhair ( jesjes )

Events Officer

Bernard McKeever ( dregin )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Stephen Doyle ( igy ) Simon Kilroy ( gizmo ) Graham Bishop ( winters )

Webmaster

Una Kehoe ( keloe )

System Administrators

Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx ) Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas ) Stephen Ryan ( ryaner )

2004/05

Chairperson

Michelle Graham (drusilla)

Secretary

Aisling Devlin ( aeris ) Donal Mulligan ( thor )

Treasurer

Charlene Barrett ( charlene )

Public Relations Officer

Martina Frain ( dramaq )

Events Officer

Mark Grenham ( kyper )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

John Doyle ( art_wolf ) Una Kehoe ( keloe ) Stephen Doyle ( igy ) Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas )

Webmaster

David Whelan ( biteme )

System Administrators

Martin Clarke ( prolix ) Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx ) Michael Dowling ( mickeyd ) Padraic Hallinan ( halenger )

2003/04

Chairperson

David Johnston ( emperor )

Secretary

Cillian Sharkey ( cns )

Treasurer

Seamus O'Toole ( mael ) Grainne Sheerin ( dimples )

Public Relations Officer

Aisling Devlin ( aeris )

Events Officer

Martina Frain ( dramaq )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Eoin Campbell ( cambo ) Una Kehoe ( keloe ) Sun Ning ( sunshine )

Webmaster

Declan McMullen ( skyhawk )

System Administrators

Martin Clarke ( prolix ) Dermot Duffy ( dizer ) Martin Harte ( tuama )

2002/03

Chairperson

Nikki Kenny ( kamili )

Secretary

Trevor Johnston ( trevj ) Andrew MacCann ( montoya )

Treasurer

Grainne Sheerin ( dimples ) Neil Walsh ( marvin )

Public Relations Officer

Shane Tallon ( del_boy )

Events Officer

Elaine Bannon (purdy) Carla Coleman

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Eoin Campbell ( cambo ) Declan McMullen ( skyhawk ) Declan O'Neill ( dec ) Mark Campbell

Webmaster

David Johnston ( emperor )

System Administrators

Mark Dunne ( pixies ) Dermot Duffy ( dizer ) Cillian Sharkey ( cns )

2001/02

Chairperson

Donal Mulligan ( thor )

Secretary

Brian Banbrick ( moridin )

Treasurer

John Canavan ( tibor )

Public Relations Officer

Andrew MacCann ( montoya )

Events Officer

Micheal Glennon ( magluby )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Kevin Dermody ( esoteric ) Nikki Kenny ( kamili ) Neil Walsh ( marvin )

Webmaster

Colm MacCarthaigh ( colmmacc )

System Administrators

Philip Reynolds ( phil ) Mark Campbell ( mark ) Cillian Sharkey ( cns )

2000/01

Chairperson

Karl Podesta ( kpodesta )

Secretary

Brian Banbrick ( moridin )

Treasurer

Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Public Relations Officer

Kevin Cannon ( p )

Events Officer

John Canavan ( tibor )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Conor O'Kane ( cokane ) Mark Campbell ( mark ) Donal Hunt ( redgiant )

Webmaster

Barry O'Neill ( bubble )

System Administrators

Philip Reynolds ( phil ) Sarvesh Singh ( macbain ) Noel Fitzpatrick ( noelfitz ) Mark Dunne ( pixies ) Robert Crosbie ( bobb)





1999/2000

Chairperson

Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Secretary

Caroline Sheedy ( bootie )

Treasurer

Damien Martin ( otto )

Public Relations Officer

Julie Kerin ( julie )

Events Officer

Orla McGan ( orly )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Conor O'Kane ( cokane ) Nigel Parkes ( elmer ) Eileen Gavin ( munchkin ) Barry O'Neill ( bubble )

Webmaster

Karl Podesta ( kpodesta )

System Administrators

Adam Kelly ( cthulhu ) Hoi Chau Wong ( whc ) Robert Crosbie ( bobb)





1998/99

Chairperson

Justin Moran ( cain )

Secretary

Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Treasurer

Caroline Sheedy ( bootie )

Public Relations Officer/Events Officer

Cecily Murray ( celery )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Aoife Cahill ( ace ) Sarvesh Singh ( macbain ) Eoin McGrath ( bob ) Barry O'Neill ( bubble )

Webmaster

Brian Scanlan ( singer ) David Murphy ( drjolt )

System Administrators

Adam Kelly ( cthulhu ) John Looney ( valen ) Hoi Chau Wong ( whc ) Colin Whittaker ( grimnar) John Bolger (jbolger ) Cian Synnott ( pooka ) Ka Chun Leung ( plop )





1997/98

Chairperson

Patrick Grant ( floppy ) Mike Bennett ( thalia )

Secretary

Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Treasurer

Aoife McGoveran ( hms )

Public Relations Officer

Dave O'Flynn ( firefly )

Events Officer

Kevin O'Donovan ( kod )

Education Officers (helpdesk)

Daire McKenna ( fatwa ) Shane O'hUid ( wishkah ) John Barker ( barkerj )

Webmaster

Andrew Lawless ( andy )

System Administrators

Dermot Hanley ( wibble ) Ka Chun Leung ( plop ) David Murphy ( drjolt )





1996/97

Chairperson

Sean Cullen ( hyper )

Secretary

Dermot Hanley ( wibble )

Treasurer

Paraic O'Ceallaigh ( swipe )

Public Relations Officer

Michael McHugh ( sandman )

System Administrators

Fergus Donohue ( fergus ) David Murphy ( drjolt )



See also: Committee_Timeline