Redbrick, as a society, would like to make a number of things regarding this page clear. 1. This page is not meant to condone suicide, or make light of the victims of suicide, It is meant in fun. 2. Those talking about self harm here are almost all doing it in jest (perhaps in poor taste). If you're actually dealing with issues like self harm, you should contact someone like the Samartians 3. All (or at least the vast majority of) the users mentioned on this page are aware of this page's existence. 4. These users are free to edit this page at any time (edit, not vandalise) 5. Most of the quotes on this page are direct quotes from the users mentioned. After many users both laid claim to and denied their affiliation with the tag "emo", it has been decided that the wiki is the best Redbrick tool with which to lay the matter to rest. Here is a list of known emos on Redbrick and pics with which to both prove their "emoness" and identify/avoid them in the real world. lol, jk

Offended Emo's

"This emo page makes me emo because I'm not included in it and/or I find other peoples' emoness deeply offensive."

^^ Ironic proof of being an emo.

Special Mention: Emo Oil

This oil company, while not a redbrick member (at least, not to my knowledge), is undeniably pretty fucking emo. I mean, come on, it's in the goddamn name. Also oil is probably the primary reason for war. If regular life didn't upset you enough, war... man

aisling

03:20 < Aisling > but i feel emo ^^ Proof enough.

atlas

Although not showing some of the more classic emo signs this person never seems to be happy, and has almost never been recorded smiling. That, and his other somewhat "unusual" habits make him emo enough for this page. Saturday, 25th Feb 2007, Doyles Pub receive: this is ac/dc! enjoy yourself atlas: I shall do no such thing

beimear



01:26 < beimear> ... ;_; 01:26 < beimear> knowing you've ruined my life................... 01:26 < beimear> *slit* 01:27 < beimear> ........ i'm too sad to be emo ;_;

bincheol

16:26 < binncheol > fightstar are EPCI. 16:26 < binncheol > EPIC. even 16:26 < binncheol > seriously one of my favourite bands right now. [16:58:36] binncheol | 'everything is beautiful and nothing hurts' Went to Taking Back Sunday - EMO!

bunbun

23:56 * bunbun cuts 00:00 <bunbun> Also because you all hate me ;_; 00:00 * bunbun cuts 00:00 <bunbun> tziegler: We should be depressed together 00:01 <bunbun> Make one with black eyes and mouth, and tears of blood red 23:49:10 < bunbun> maK: Suicide pact? <3

carri

16:03:36 < nanaki> carri: you have no heart 16:03:46 <@carri> No. BECAUSE YOU BROKE IT 16:03:48 <@carri> <cut> carri ? I like taking back sunday.

chris

Seen here with eyeliner and straightened hair. His teary eyed appearance really defines him as a person...

dano

22:37:13 < DamoDarko> attol: to this cruel world i am alone 22:37:35 * nanaki hands DamoDarko some eyeliner 22:37:42 < DamoDarko> nanaki: get some chicken kievs and load it with chilli :P 22:37:59 < DamoDarko> nanaki: could you pass the razo while your at it....need to shave 22:38:02 < DamoDarko> SOME EMOTION 22:38:07 < DamoDarko> ; ;

17:19 * DamoDarko i want to kill myself

doc

dregin

BREAKING NEWS: Dregin just came out of the emo closet to Castle in #lobby. Check here for proof. There is also evidence of dregin's allegiance to the ultra-faggy straight edge trend. 13:06 < Attol> someone recently told me they'd gone straight edge, can't remember who 13:07 < Dregin> Attol: It WAS ME! The proof is undeniable.

elephant

emma

10:47 < emma> I hate everything :( 10:47 < emma> I'll just go cut my self If this isn't emo.... (also, she's 16 when this was taken.. JAILBAIT++;)

exzantia

finch

gizmo

gizmo's second baptism. 18:23:19 < g1zmo> I'm just an awesome guy 18:26:31 < g1zmo> jesus 18:26:36 < g1zmo> don't all rush to agree with me or anything 18:32:49 < g1zmo> ... 18:32:51 < g1zmo> I fucking hate you guys 18:32:57 < g1zmo> *cut*

goldfish

14:10 < go|dfish> LIFE IS FUCKING SHIT. 14:10 < joe5ie> an hero time. 14:11 < go|dfish> i hope my manager died in a plane crash on his way back from usa 14:11 < undone> emo|fish 22:35 < go|dfish> because life is shit? 22:35 < go|dfish> </emo> 22:35 < roro> how come?? 22:35 < roro> stop being soo EMO 20:10:30 goldfish | i may have to end my life

hauk

01:04:33 < HAUK> I want another life. 01:04:38 < HAUK> This one sucks. 01:04:41 < HAUK> *cut*

haus

Image says it all.

< haus> ;_; < haus> I've been cut, cut deep * haus gets his emo on * haus - I'm Not Okay - MCR < haus> He makes me want to cut other people < elephant> for once * haus thinks he needs a new blade < haus> yea, you could always cut yourself or something instead Text of http://redbrick.dcu.ie/~haus Life. It's all just one big fuck up really. People spend the majority of it looking for somebody else. Like, what if you never do find that person who's supposed to make you happy? Do you die miserable? Is anyone ever really always happy? Sure, I've been happy. But it never seems to last. Happiness, building you up just to shatter it all down again when you won't see it coming since the beginning of time. So what's the answer to avoid being shattered? Not letting anything external to your own body/mind. That'll never work. You'll die alone like that. But maybe it is better to die alone rather than just get hurt, over and over again. I sure know I'm sick of being hurt, aren't you?

lil_cain

Recently spotted at the DCU Clubs & Socs Ball. Notice the anger expressed on his visage. 15:36 < lil_cain> hello great depression 15:37 < lil_cain> time to start stockpiling cigarettes, alchol, and razorblades me thinks

In Clubs and Socs: "I resign from life!"

Plan: Life. Loath it or ignore it, you can't like it. EEEMMMOOOOO!!!!

maK

[19:12:26] maK | thisrbthingisreallyboring. [19:13:07] maK | ilikeditatfirstbutnownoonetalknsaboutanythinelsebutinsults. 12:43 < maK> is this not hell already? 12:44 < maK> you cant feel pain when your dead. 12:44 < maK> death > life. 12:45 < maK> ;_; 12:45 < maK> *slit* 23:48:58 < maK> I have to be up tomorrow 23:49:02 < maK> MY LIFE IS AWFUL 23:49:06 < maK> *SLIT* 16:57:41 @maK ? I have an emo fringe now

marvin

[13:52:29] marvin | life is a heap of shit [13:52:32] marvin | good riddance



Merchelo

19:35 < Merchelo> it's true 19:35 < Merchelo> my friends call me lovely so i don't cut myself 19:35 < Merchelo> *cut*

nemo

[14:08] * nemo prays for the sweet release of death. His name even has the word "emo" in it. How much more evidence do you need?

ornat

Don't let this user's seemingly happy facade fool you, as this photo evidence proves her emoness. Also has a strange obsession with hugs.

phaxx

Apart from the trademark frown, phaxx appears here to be taking an uncharacteristically feminine interest in hair, make-up and wearing womens clothing; all hallmarks of the emo.

tiroskan

In clubs and socs office: "I'm too tired for life ;_;"

twiggy

Likes to mention the war - emo. [13:41:46] @twiggy | i wasn't about to suggest i was going to [13:41:51] @twiggy | I'm clearly not welcome [13:41:55] @Zyox | YEAH [13:41:56] @twiggy | *cuts wrists* [13:42:05] -*- twiggy cries emo tears

undone

Photographical evidence of undone on the loose in the real world has proven hard to come by. He has made it onto the list due to his constant claims to haircare prowess and threats to kill his parents in #lobby. Any better pictures may save the life of many an ill-educated DCU student should they approach him unaware of his "emoness" so, please act with the utmost urgency in passing these on.

coconut: Away cutting himself. undone: i was just finding a razor undone: gonna do it now undone: liveblogging

zero

WAF! Note: zero is no longer a member of RedBrick due to his epic exam fail and subsequent dropping out. Fagwaffery.

