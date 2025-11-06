Event Winners: Difference between revisions
<h2>'''Scratch Game Jam'''</h2>
[[User:Mehow|Mehow]] - 2025 [[https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/1136147162/ Game]]<br>
<br>
<h2>'''Wikipedia Race'''</h2>
[[User:Tome|Tome]] - 2024<br>
[[User:voronmkl|voronmkl]] - 2025<br>
<br>
<br>
[[Category: Community]]
