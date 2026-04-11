''Things to look out for:'' When you're doing the "git remote add origin" command, make sure you add ".git" to the end of the repository name. The system that redbrick uses (called Gitea, if anybody cares) to manage repositories needs that there. Also , in "git@git.redbrick.dcu.ie", the "git" user isn't a placeholder. You need use that user, not your own redbrick username.

! / foo / bar # specifically allows the file bar in the foo directory , even though foo is in the gitignore file

You can also specifically allow files or directories inside of ignored directories using an !:

At this point you should do some work, like create a file and put something into it, or whatever. This is where a proper guide to git would be handy. Then commit your changes and do a first push:

hello . * # ignores any files starting with hello .

Any files or directories specified in the gitignore will not be added to your repository. For example:

Once the admins have done their work, you need to actually create the repository. You do this on your own computer (or redbrick account , or wherever one of your keys came from). If you asked the admins to create you a repository named "awesomeproject", you ' d do the following:

If you have sensitive files you don't want to be added to the repository , such as . env files , you can use a ' ''.gitignore''' file at the project root.

Finally, we can commit the changes:

We can then stage the files. The * here means all of the files in the directory:

This has created two files on your computer - id_rsa and id_rsa.pub . id_rsa is your '''private''' SSH key, and id_rsa.pub is the corresponding public key. You keep id_rsa to yourself, and you can give id_rsa.pub to admins to allow you to access a repository. You can also upload it to a remote server (like redbrick) and put it in a specific location to allow you passwordless logins, but you can google for how to do that.

( the little ascii art bit might not show up on older versions of SSH).

Your public key has been saved in /Users/you/.ssh/id_rsa.pub.

Your identification has been saved in /Users/you/.ssh/id_rsa.

Enter file in which to save the key (/Users/you/.ssh/id_rsa):

Say you have a project that you want to backup with git in ~/ my/project . First we need to navigate to the project with the cd command :

You'll probably want to hit enter for most/all of the default options. Especially the first one (where to save the key). When it's done, you'll probably see something like this:

* You then "commit" these staged files, adding them to the repository.

* You work on your code and make changes

In practice, it looks like this:

* The Git Repository ( repo ) . This is the ".git" directory made when you initialize a new repo. It tracks and saves the snapshots of your files.

* The Staging Area. These are the files that you plan for git to save a snapshot of.

* The Working Directory. This the code you are working on , and you can make changes as you like!

There are three main states in a git repository:

To do this on a Unixey ( Linux/Mac OS X/on redbrick ) system, run:

Before you can use redbrick's git repositories from one of your computers (or from your redbrick shell), you need to create a public/private SSH keypair there if you haven't already. You'll need to do this for every device/place that you want to access git from. This might sound annoying , but it also lets you use git without having to type a password every time you need to clone/push/pull .

Git takes "snapshots" of your project whenever a change was made. To save on space , if a file was not changed it will link to the original file instead of making a copy. Think of it as copy and pasting a directory and making a change on the new one, but all of the unchanged files in the new copy are just shortcuts to the files in the old one .

Long answer: If you have other copies of your code , and Redbrick isn't the primary (only) backup of it , and you just wanted to have yet another backup of it "just because", then ''maybe'' it might make sense to put it on redbrick. But I still wouldn't.

Short answer: No. And you shouldn't do this in your redbrick home directory either. There have been a number of times in the past where Redbrick has experienced problems meaning that a user who had the only copy (or the only backup copy) of a project weren't able to access it at some important deadline.

== = Can I use this to host my third year/fourth year/other important college project ? == =

Yes any repository can be public or private .

Git is a version control system, used by almost every developer. It allows you to see changes you've made to your code and roll back the project or specific files to previous versions. It is extremely useful for collaborating with several developers via a remote repository and for finding out what happened when a change breaks your project .

=== Can I have a private repository that the world can't see? ===

Redbrick hosts git repositories for users. You (and any other users you want) can have write access to the repositories. The world has read-only access via the web interface at [[http://git.redbrick.dcu.ie]]. It's perfect for any small open source projects you feel like starting, or if you want to branch/fork an existing open source project that's hosted on git.

For this guide we will be using the Git CLI.

If you are looking for a guide on how to host your git repo on Redbrick, click [ [ Hosting_a_Git_Repo_on_Redbrick|here] ] !

At some stage, someone might put up a full tutorial showing how to use git, but for now, here's a badly written and terribly phrased guide on how to get and use a repository on redbrick's git hosting area.

Git is a distributed version control system, like Mercurial.

If you are looking for a guide on how to host your git repo on Redbrick, click here!

For this guide we will be using the Git CLI.

What is Git?

Git is a version control system, used by almost every developer. It allows you to see changes you've made to your code and roll back the project or specific files to previous versions. It is extremely useful for collaborating with several developers via a remote repository and for finding out what happened when a change breaks your project.

How does it work?

Git takes "snapshots" of your project whenever a change was made. To save on space, if a file was not changed it will link to the original file instead of making a copy. Think of it as copy and pasting a directory and making a change on the new one, but all of the unchanged files in the new copy are just shortcuts to the files in the old one.

There are three main states in a git repository:

The Working Directory. This the code you are working on, and you can make changes as you like!

The Staging Area. These are the files that you plan for git to save a snapshot of.

The Git Repository (repo). This is the ".git" directory made when you initialize a new repo. It tracks and saves the snapshots of your files.

In practice, it looks like this:

You work on your code and make changes

You "stage" the files you've changed

You then "commit" these staged files, adding them to the repository.

Creating Your First Repository

Say you have a project that you want to backup with git in ~/my/project. First we need to navigate to the project with the cd command:

cd ~/my/project

Then we create the repository:

git init

We can then stage the files. The * here means all of the files in the directory:

git add *

Finally, we can commit the changes:

git commit -m "initial commit"

If you have sensitive files you don't want to be added to the repository, such as .env files, you can use a .gitignore file at the project root.

cd ~/my/project touch .gitignore

Any files or directories specified in the gitignore will not be added to your repository. For example:

*.env # ignores any files with the extension .env hello.* # ignores any files starting with hello. /foo # ignores the entire directory foo

You can also specifically allow files or directories inside of ignored directories using an !:

!/foo/bar # specifically allows the file bar in the foo directory, even though foo is in the gitignore file