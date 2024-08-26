More actions
Glados~ 136.206.16.4
Details
See [docs](https://docs.redbrick.dcu.ie/hardware/aperture)
Description
Glados was part of a trifecta of servers that were purchased in 2022. They make up the aperture servers.
They were purchased as part of a C&S grant sourced by distro.
Services
Part of a nomad cluster