261
360
185
6.2K
Redbrick Wiki
Glados

From Redbrick Wiki
Latest revision as of 00:40, 26 August 2024

Glados~ 136.206.16.4

Details

See [docs](https://docs.redbrick.dcu.ie/hardware/aperture)

Description

Glados was part of a trifecta of servers that were purchased in 2022. They make up the aperture servers.

They were purchased as part of a C&S grant sourced by distro.

Services

Part of a nomad cluster

