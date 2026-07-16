Halfpint: Difference between revisions
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(Created page with "{{Redbrick Hardware}} __NOTOC__ '''Halfpint ~ 136.206.15.142''' == Details == '''Type''': Rect Rack server 90XXXX '''OS''': FreeBSD '''CPU''': 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz '''RAM''': 8GB DDR2 '''Disks''': * 1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive '''Network''': Lan Card (D33682) == Description == Halfpint was gotten off some guy on adverts by vadim. It was discontinued around 2020. It hosted several websites and services, including pwsafe for admins, and caused fear among ad...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 23:26, 16 July 2026
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Halfpint ~ 136.206.15.142
Details
Type: Rect Rack server 90XXXX OS: FreeBSD CPU: 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz RAM: 8GB DDR2 Disks:
- 1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive
Network: Lan Card (D33682)
Description
Halfpint was gotten off some guy on adverts by vadim. It was discontinued around 2020.
It hosted several websites and services, including pwsafe for admins, and caused fear among admins with its vulnerabilities