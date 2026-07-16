Halfpint ~ 136.206.15.142

Details

Type: Rect Rack server 90XXXX OS: FreeBSD CPU: 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz RAM: 8GB DDR2 Disks:

1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive

Network: Lan Card (D33682)

Description

Halfpint was gotten off some guy on adverts by vadim. It was discontinued around 2020.

It hosted several websites and services, including pwsafe for admins, and caused fear among admins with its vulnerabilities