Halfpint: Difference between revisions

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(Created page with "{{Redbrick Hardware}} __NOTOC__ '''Halfpint ~ 136.206.15.142''' == Details == '''Type''': Rect Rack server 90XXXX '''OS''': FreeBSD '''CPU''': 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz '''RAM''': 8GB DDR2 '''Disks''': * 1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive '''Network''': Lan Card (D33682) == Description == Halfpint was gotten off some guy on adverts by vadim. It was discontinued around 2020. It hosted several websites and services, including pwsafe for admins, and caused fear among ad...")
 
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== Details ==
== Details ==
'''Type''': Rect Rack server 90XXXX
'''Type''': Rect Rack server 90XXXX
'''OS''': FreeBSD
'''OS''': FreeBSD
'''CPU''': 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz
'''CPU''': 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz
'''RAM''': 8GB DDR2
'''RAM''': 8GB DDR2
'''Disks''':
 
* 1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive
'''Disks''': 1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive
 
'''Network''': Lan Card (D33682)
'''Network''': Lan Card (D33682)
== Description ==
== Description ==


Latest revision as of 23:26, 16 July 2026

Login Boxes

Aperture Cluster

Sewer Cluster

Storage

DNS box

Other Equipment

Common Room PC

Former Machines

Halfpint ~ 136.206.15.142

Details

Type: Rect Rack server 90XXXX

OS: FreeBSD

CPU: 2x Intel Xeon L5335 @ 2.00GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR2

Disks: 1 x 500GB Samsung Hard drive

Network: Lan Card (D33682)

Description

Halfpint was gotten off some guy on adverts by vadim. It was discontinued around 2020.

It hosted several websites and services, including pwsafe for admins, and caused fear among admins with its vulnerabilities

Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=Halfpint&oldid=11780"