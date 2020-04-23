Difference between revisions of "Category:Helpdesk"

Redbrick's Helpdesk is a lazy shower of absolute wasters an elite team of hard working individuals dedicated to helping Redbrick users by answering queries, running workshops and forwarding hundreds of mails to the admins.

The Helpdesk Team

Feel free to mail helpdesk(at)redbrick(dot)dcu(dot)ie with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk

Helpdesk Tutorials

Here you can find guides on how to use different Redbrick services. These guides are maintained by the Helpdesk team - if there's something we've left out let us know.

Using Your Account

Connecting to Redbrick - how to start using your account.

Introduction to Redbrick - learn the basics.

Hey - how to use Redbrick's instant messaging program, hey.

Account Customisation - how to change the look and feel of your Redbrick account.

Screen - a guide to using screen.

Tmux - a guide to using Tmux

Finch - command line tunnel to instant messaging, ie: msn, etc.

Chat

Chat/IRC - find out how to chat with other brickies.

Irssi - page about the irssi client, detailing more advanced features and commands.

Weechat - this is an alternate chat client available on RedBrick.

Bitlbee - use chat to connect to MSN, Yahoo & Google talk.

Peepd - use chat to connect to Twitter.

OtherIrcClients - use ssh forwarding to connect with your own IRC client on your computer.

Email

Automatic Forwarding - how to remove or set up forwarding to different addresses.

DCU Apps - Redbrick Email - setup your DCU Apps account to send and receive emails with your Redbrick address.

Using mutt - how to use mutt to read and send emails.

Webmail - learn more about Redbrick's web-based mail clients.

Web

Redbrick Wiki - how to use this wiki.

Webspace - how to use your Redbrick webspace and get your website up and running.

Transferring Files - how to use WinSCP and transfer files to and from Redbrick.

.htaccess - using htaccess to password protect areas of your site.

PHP - tutorial on using PHP on Redbrick.

TomCat - provides an environment for Java code to run in cooperation with a web server.

Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick - a quick guide.

News / Message Boards

Redbrick Newsgroups - how to read and post to the Redbrick newsgroups using slrn.

Boards with Thunderbird - how to use the boards in Thunderbird.

Newsbeuter - how to set up newsbeuter for your rss feeds

Unix

Unix Intro - an introduction to Unix and basic commands that you can use on Redbrick.

Unix Advanced - some more advanced Unix features.

File Permissions - introduction to different file permissions and how to use chmod.

SSH-Keys - connect without typing a password

Programming

Programming On Redbrick - how to use Java, C and C++ compilers on RedBrick.

C++ - how to write, compile and run C++ programs using the g++ compiler on RedBrick.

Subversion - Use Subversion for version control on RedBrick

Mercurial - Use Mercurial for version control on RedBrick

Git - use Git for version control on Redbrick

Misc

Smilies - a guide on smilies, with lots of different and bizarre variations. :)

Creating your own man page - how to make your own man page.

Makefiles - how to write makefiles.

Vim text editor - how to use Vim.

Acronyms - a list of commonly used acronyms.





Other Useful Stuff

These pages weren't written by us, but are equally helpful, so we've included them here, because we're nice :)

Web

Gallery - how to install Gallery on your own webspace.

Wordpress - how to install a wordpress blog.

DokuWiki - how to install your own wiki.

Vanilla - install a vanilla forum.

PubCookie - restrict access to web pages to Redbrick members.

Chat

Jabber - connect to the Redbrick jabber server.

Internet

Port Forwarding - how to port forward through Redbrick.

Unix

Mass Renaming Files - how to rename lots of files at once.

Mac