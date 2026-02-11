Helpdesk: Difference between revisions

From Redbrick Wiki
Jump to navigation Jump to search
No edit summary
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 4: Line 4:


* [[User: regaus]]
* [[User: regaus]]
* [[User: xoreax]]
* [[User: milan]]


Feel free to mail [https://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/contact/helpdesk helpdesk(at)redbrick(dot)dcu(dot)ie] with any problems at all. <s>They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk</s>
Feel free to mail [https://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/contact/helpdesk helpdesk(at)redbrick(dot)dcu(dot)ie] with any problems at all. <s>They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk</s>

Latest revision as of 21:01, 11 February 2026

Redbrick's Helpdesk is a lazy shower of absolute wasters an elite team of hard working individuals dedicated to helping Redbrick users by answering queries, running workshops and forwarding hundreds of mails to the admins.

The Helpdesk Team

Feel free to mail helpdesk(at)redbrick(dot)dcu(dot)ie with any problems at all. They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk

Helpdesk Tutorials

Here you can find guides on how to use different Redbrick services. These guides are maintained by the Helpdesk team - if there's something we've left out let us know.

Using Your Account

Chat

  • Chat/IRC - find out how to chat with other brickies.
  • Irssi - page about the irssi client, detailing more advanced features and commands.
  • Weechat - this is an alternate chat client available on RedBrick.
  • Bitlbee - use chat to connect to MSN, Yahoo & Google talk.
  • Peepd - use chat to connect to Twitter.
  • OtherIrcClients - use ssh forwarding to connect with your own IRC client on your computer.

Email

Web

  • Redbrick Wiki - how to use this wiki.
  • Webspace - how to use your Redbrick webspace and get your website up and running.
  • Transferring Files - how to use WinSCP and transfer files to and from Redbrick.
  • .htaccess - using htaccess to password protect areas of your site.
  • PHP - tutorial on using PHP on Redbrick.
  • TomCat - provides an environment for Java code to run in cooperation with a web server.
  • Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick - a quick guide.

News / Message Boards

Unix

  • Unix Intro - an introduction to Unix and basic commands that you can use on Redbrick.
  • Unix Advanced - some more advanced Unix features.
  • File Permissions - introduction to different file permissions and how to use chmod.
  • SSH-Keys - connect without typing a password

Programming

  • Programming On Redbrick - how to use Java, C and C++ compilers on RedBrick.
  • C++ - how to write, compile and run C++ programs using the g++ compiler on RedBrick.
  • Subversion - Use Subversion for version control on RedBrick
  • Mercurial - Use Mercurial for version control on RedBrick
  • Git - use Git for version control on Redbrick

Misc


Other Useful Stuff

These pages weren't written by us, but are equally helpful, so we've included them here, because we're nice :)

Web

  • Gallery - how to install Gallery on your own webspace.
  • Wordpress - how to install a wordpress blog.
  • DokuWiki - how to install your own wiki.
  • Vanilla - install a vanilla forum.
  • PubCookie - restrict access to web pages to Redbrick members.

Chat

  • Jabber - connect to the Redbrick jabber server.

Internet

Unix

Mac

  • QuickSilver - connect to Redbrick from your Mac with QuickSilver.
Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=Helpdesk&oldid=11247"