Helpdesk: Difference between revisions
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Redbrick's Helpdesk is
Feel free to mail helpdesk(at)redbrick(dot)dcu(dot)ie with any problems at all.
Email
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== The Helpdesk Team ==
== The Helpdesk Team ==
* [[User:
* [[User: ]]
* [[User: s_rogue]]
* [[User: s_rogue]]
Latest revision as of 19:44, 16 April 2026
Redbrick's Helpdesk is
a lazy shower of absolute wasters an elite team of hard working individuals dedicated to helping Redbrick users by answering queries, running workshops and forwarding hundreds of mails to the admins.
The Helpdesk Team
Feel free to mail helpdesk(at)redbrick(dot)dcu(dot)ie with any problems at all.
They also have an IRC channel: #helpdesk
Ping them in the #helpdesk channel on Discord with @Helpdesk
Helpdesk Tutorials
Here you can find guides on how to use different Redbrick services. These guides are maintained by the Helpdesk team - if there's something we've left out let us know.
Using Your Account
- Connecting to Redbrick - how to start using your account.
- Introduction to Redbrick - learn the basics.
- Hey - how to use Redbrick's instant messaging program, hey.
- Account Customisation - how to change the look and feel of your Redbrick account.
- Screen - a guide to using screen.
- Tmux - a guide to using Tmux
- Finch - command line tunnel to instant messaging, ie: msn, etc.
Chat
- Chat/IRC - find out how to chat with other brickies.
- Irssi - page about the irssi client, detailing more advanced features and commands.
- Weechat - this is an alternate chat client available on RedBrick.
- Bitlbee - use chat to connect to MSN, Yahoo & Google talk.
- Peepd - use chat to connect to Twitter.
- OtherIrcClients - use ssh forwarding to connect with your own IRC client on your computer.
- Automatic Forwarding - how to remove or set up forwarding to different addresses.
- DCU Apps - Redbrick Email - setup your DCU Apps account to send and receive emails with your Redbrick address.
- Using mutt - how to use mutt to read and send emails.
- Webmail - learn more about Redbrick's web-based mail clients.
Web
- Redbrick Wiki - how to use this wiki.
- Webspace - how to use your Redbrick webspace and get your website up and running.
- Transferring Files - how to use WinSCP and transfer files to and from Redbrick.
- .htaccess - using htaccess to password protect areas of your site.
- PHP - tutorial on using PHP on Redbrick.
- TomCat - provides an environment for Java code to run in cooperation with a web server.
- Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick - a quick guide.
News / Message Boards
- Redbrick Newsgroups - how to read and post to the Redbrick newsgroups using slrn.
- Boards with Thunderbird - how to use the boards in Thunderbird.
- Newsbeuter - how to set up newsbeuter for your rss feeds
Unix
- Unix Intro - an introduction to Unix and basic commands that you can use on Redbrick.
- Unix Advanced - some more advanced Unix features.
- File Permissions - introduction to different file permissions and how to use chmod.
- SSH-Keys - connect without typing a password
Programming
- Programming On Redbrick - how to use Java, C and C++ compilers on RedBrick.
- C++ - how to write, compile and run C++ programs using the g++ compiler on RedBrick.
- Subversion - Use Subversion for version control on RedBrick
- Mercurial - Use Mercurial for version control on RedBrick
- Git - use Git for version control on Redbrick
Misc
- Smilies - a guide on smilies, with lots of different and bizarre variations. :)
- Creating your own man page - how to make your own man page.
- Makefiles - how to write makefiles.
- Vim text editor - how to use Vim.
- Acronyms - a list of commonly used acronyms.
Other Useful Stuff
These pages weren't written by us, but are equally helpful, so we've included them here, because we're nice :)
Web
- Gallery - how to install Gallery on your own webspace.
- Wordpress - how to install a wordpress blog.
- DokuWiki - how to install your own wiki.
- Vanilla - install a vanilla forum.
- PubCookie - restrict access to web pages to Redbrick members.
Chat
- Jabber - connect to the Redbrick jabber server.
Internet
- Port Forwarding - how to port forward through Redbrick.
Unix
- Mass Renaming Files - how to rename lots of files at once.
Mac
- QuickSilver - connect to Redbrick from your Mac with QuickSilver.