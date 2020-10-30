Difference between revisions of "Hosting Your Domain On Redbrick"

1. You should be able to configure your domain using a control panel on the registrar's website. You're looking to add either an "a" record or a "cname" record. You need to set the domain to resolve to '''vhost.redbrick.dcu.ie''' or '''136.206.15.61''' . That will make all traffic to it come to the Redbrick's webserver.

1. You should be able to configure your domain using a control panel on the registrar's website. You're looking to add either an "a" record or a "cname" record. You need to set the domain to resolve to '''vhost.redbrick.dcu.ie''' or '''136.206.15.61''' . That will make all traffic to it come to the Redbrick's webserver.

So you've decided that ''' user .redbrick.dcu.ie''' isn't enough for you and so you go and buy your own domain, '''mydomain.com''' from one of the many registrars out there on the web. But how do you get '''mydomain.com''' to point to your redbrick website?

So you've decided that ''' www .redbrick.dcu.ie /~user ''' isn't enough for you and so you go and buy your own domain, '''mydomain.com''' from one of the many registrars out there on the web. But how do you get '''mydomain.com''' to point to your redbrick website?

So you've decided that user.redbrick.dcu.ie isn't enough for you and so you go and buy your own domain, mydomain.com from one of the many registrars out there on the web. But how do you get mydomain.com to point to your redbrick website?

1. You should be able to configure your domain using a control panel on the registrar's website. You're looking to add either an "a" record or a "cname" record. You need to set the domain to resolve to vhost.redbrick.dcu.ie or 136.206.15.61 . That will make all traffic to it come to the Redbrick's webserver.

1. Go onto your registrar's website and into the DNS panel. You should see an option of adding either a CNAME or A record for the domain. You have two options now:

Create an A record pointing @ towards 136.206.15.61

towards Create an CNAME record pointing @ towards vhost.redbrick.dcu.ie

You may also like to add a record for www. To do that, create a CNAME pointing www to mydomain.com



2. Once that traffic gets there, redbrick needs to know what to do with it. Send an email to webmaster@redbrick.dcu.ie or admins@redbrick.dcu.ie and ask them to add an entry to vhosts for www.mydomain.com.

And that's it.