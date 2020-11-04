Difference between revisions of "Ice Age"

Latest revision as of 23:42, 4 November 2020

The conclusion was reached, after a brief inquiry and discussion in Discord #lobby, that Ice Age - the animated media franchise about group of mammals surviving the Paleolithic ice age (NOT the most recent geological glacial period of temperature reduction) - is in fact not historically accurate.


Additionally, Scrat is the god of the Ice Age universe.

