Revision as of 18:19, 23 April 2020

You can use this to view your emails in your desktop client or to create your own backup of your email.

You can use this to view your emails in your desktop client or to create your own backup of your email.

IMAP

IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) is a way to download you redbrick email to a desktop client. You can use this to view your emails in your desktop client or to create your own backup of your email.

Although you can view you email we currently do not offer a SMTP mail server which would allow you to send email from your desktop client. Because of this it is only useful to a limited number of users and does not replace Webmail, mutt or DCU Apps to manage your redbrick email.

In some cases you may be able to use your ISP's mail servers to send email with your redbrick address.

Settings

Incoming Mail Server : imap.redbrick.dcu.ie Connection Security : SSL/TLS Port Number : 993 Username : username Password : [Your Password]