''"What the sigma, skibidi rizz, I'm about to mine on your craft."'' ~ HypnoAnt <br>

''"What the sigma, skibidi rizz, I'm about to mine on your craft."'' ~ HypnoAnt <br>

''"Redbrick Minecraft server now be existing at the same time as an active Redbrick Wiki, so we should prolly put something about it onto it."'' ~ Mehow