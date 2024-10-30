Many references have been made in culture in response to the popularity of Minecraft, this includes many memes and also references in these video games, TV shows, and movies.

Metacritic ranked Minecraft as one of the best video games of the 2010s,[18] and Video Game Canon ranks Minecraft as one of the best games of all time.[19]

There are many programs designed for Minecraft. These include 3D map editors and viewers, game modifiers, various informational programs (such as crafting recipes) and server wrappers, and other specialty programs. As with mods, these too are not supported by Mojang.

Minecraft can be modified by replacing or adding Java class files to minecraft.jar in Java Edition. This method of making custom modifications is not supported by Mojang as it can break the game if the mod is outdated, defective, or in conflict with another mod. Some such modifications impressed Notch or Jeb sufficiently that they were added to the game and the authors were credited under Additional Programming. Some examples of mods being implemented into the main game include Hippoplatimus' Piston Mod and horses from Dr. Zhark's Mo' Creatures mod were added in Beta 1.7 and 1.6.1 respectively.

Capes also flail around when the player runs. When the player equips elytra, the texture of the elytra changes to an equipped cape.

Capes are an uncommon vanity item that can be equipped on a player's back. in Bedrock Edition, players start with a cape that is not equipped by default and some skins come with capes.

in Bedrock Edition, there are many more types of skin customization. Players can add 3D custom hair, eyes, mouths, arms, legs and more. Players can also change the size of a character. Players can also get many different accessories for the skin. However, the player cannot do this with a custom skin, only with an in-game skin. Players can also buy accessories and skins. Having a skin that is smaller than normal or larger does not affect the hitbox size, but can still give an advantage in multiplayer servers because it can be harder to see them. Some of the skins also do not show their armor or hand-held items.

in Java Edition, there are no special features in the skins. This version has only the features listed in the first part of this section.

Skin refers to the texture that is placed onto a player model or mob. The skin is divided into areas that act as the surface area of the character (for example, the front head area, left leg area, etc.). A skin allows only solid color; transparency is not allowed on the skin file except on the second layer, which is transparent by default; playing offline, pixels can be left free resulting in "holes" in the skin. The second layer can be used to give the character glasses, hats, or other accessories. Players can also change the arm size to be slim or normal. The slim variant is 3 pixels wide while the normal variant is 4 pixels wide.

Data packs‌[Java Edition only] provide a way for players to further customize vanilla worlds in a similar way to resource packs. Unlike resource packs, which modify the game's resources, data packs can be used to override or add new advancements, functions, loot tables, structures, recipes and tags without any code modification.

The game officially supports changing most of its various textures, sounds, and texts through resource packs. Resource packs must contain a certain structure of files and folders placed in the .minecraft/resourcepacks folder. Installed resource packs, as well as the folder in which resource packs are placed, can be accessed in the options menu. The extent to which the resources are changed is dependent on how many files are contained in the resource pack.

Add-ons‌[Bedrock Edition only] are the first step toward bringing customization to all editions of Minecraft and are officially supported by Mojang Studios/Minecraft. They currently allow players to transform the look of their worlds, change the behavior of mobs, and add entities, items and blocks, structures, functions and biomes.

SkyBox Labs Windows, ChromeOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Fire, Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS VR, & PS5 Microsoft (Windows & Xbox), Google, Apple, Amazon, Nintendo, and PlayStation stores Microsoft (Windows only), Google, and PlayStation stores Keyboard & mouse, gamepad, and touchscreen Microsoft (for achievements and servers), Nintendo (for online play), and Sony (for online play) Free, user-created, via in-app purchase, or via Xbox network Minecraft Help Center Xbox Support Cross-platform local server multiplayer. Windows, ChromeOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Xbox, & PlayStation users have access to occasional test updates known as betas/previews.

There are a number of other versions of Minecraft. Minecraft 4k is a simple version of Minecraft in the style of other "4K" Java games (everything is packaged in 4 kibibytes) by Notch for contests. Minecraft: Pi Edition was a free ported version of Pocket Edition 0.5.0 for the Raspberry Pi,[17] which was intended as an educational tool for novice programmers. It allowed users to manipulate the game code and supported multiple programming languages; however, it was discontinued in January 2016. Minecraft: China Edition is a localized version of Minecraft for mainland China.

Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition was released on September 13, 2017 for the titular system, its XL variant, and the New Nintendo 2DS XL, a unique port developed by Other Ocean Interactive. Multiplayer was limited to local play. This edition was discontinued on January 15, 2019.

Minecraft Education (Edition, before late 2022) is an educational version of Minecraft specifically designed for classroom use. It is developed by Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios and contains features that make Minecraft easy to use in a classroom setting. The full game was released on November 1, 2016.

The Legacy Console Edition was initially announced for the Xbox 360 on June 7, 2011, during E3 2011. Xbox 360 Edition released digitally on May 9, 2012 followed by a physical release on June 4, 2013. The game was later released on additional platforms as PlayStation 3 Edition on December 17, 2013, PlayStation 4 Edition on September 4, 2014, Xbox One Edition on September 5, 2014, PlayStation Vita Edition on October 14, 2014, Wii U Edition on December 17, 2015, and Nintendo Switch Edition on May 11, 2017. As of December 10, 2019, no further feature updates have been released for these versions, and the newest available update depends on the platform. The most recent update on Xbox One Edition and Nintendo Switch Edition is the World of Color Update, while Xbox 360 Edition, PlayStation 3 Edition, PlayStation Vita Edition, and Wii U Edition have access to Update Aquatic. PlayStation 4 Edition is the most up-to-date version with Village & Pillage.

Predating the Better Together Update, Minecraft: Pocket Edition was initially launched exclusively for the Xperia PLAY on Google Play[9] for US$6.99 on August 16, 2011. It was later released for other Android devices on October 7, 2011,[10] and iOS on November 17, 2011.[11] On September 13, 2012, the Pocket Edition was made available for purchase on the Amazon Appstore. The Windows Phone version was released on the Windows Phone Store on December 10, 2014,[12] for which the Pocket Edition 1.0.0 release and newer are available only for Windows 10 Phone and newer. Since then, four adaptations of Pocket Edition have been released; for Windows 10 on July 29, 2015, the Gear VR on April 27, 2016, tvOS on December 19, 2016, and the Fire TV on December 19, 2016.[13][14][15][16] As of September 24, 2018, the Apple TV Edition has been discontinued.

Before the Better Together Update, it had different subtitles on different platforms including Pocket Edition (for iOS and Android), Legacy Console Editions, Windows 10 Edition, Gear VR Edition, and Fire TV Edition.

The Bedrock Edition (also known as the Bedrock Platform/Codebase/Engine, and officially Minecraft or Minecraft for Windows) is a multi-platform version of Minecraft developed by Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios. Unlike Java Edition, which runs on the titular coding system, Bedrock Edition runs on C++ Prior to this term, as the engine originated with Minecraft: Pocket Edition, this entire product family has been referred to using as "Pocket Edition", "MCPE" or "Pocket/Windows 10 Edition".

The original May 17, 2009, public release is officially recognized as the anniversary of the Minecraft franchise as a whole. The official 10th Anniversary (in 2019) and 15th Anniversary (in 2024) are set 10 and 15 years after this date respectively.

The original version of Minecraft on Windows, macOS, and Linux, starting through the Minecraft Launcher, Java Edition was initially released for an "early private singleplayer alpha" on May 17, 2009, followed by several development stages (notably Classic, Indev, Infdev, Alpha, Beta) with the game finally being released on November 18, 2011. The Java Edition has seen many significant updates since its official release.

Minecraft Realms is an official subscription-based server hosting service that allows players to create and manage their own private Minecraft multiplayer worlds. Hosted by Mojang Studios, Realms provides an easy and fast way to create servers and allows the owner to manage them from inside the game, without prior knowledge of the concepts for hosting on the internet. However, Realms are not intended for large public servers, but for groups of friends or as a family server.[8] Private Realms servers are easy to set up and available 24/7 as long as the owner pays for it.

Multiplayer in Bedrock Edition differs from multiplayer on the Java Edition in that it is centered around a friend system. A player can add friends through the Friends tab in the menu or in the pause screen of a world. A player may invite friends to a world instead of having to pay for a server or realm. Minecraft has featured servers on Bedrock, which means that they are available when opening the game. There are five featured servers: The Hive, CubeCraft, Lifeboat, Mineville and Galaxite.

One popular game on multiplayer servers is Spleef (a play on the word "grief"), a game where the player aims to make another player drop through the floor by destroying blocks beneath the opponent's feet. This is typically played in a designated area and is usually run automatically using server plugins.

Griefers are the reason many server administrators make rules, but this has been taken a step further with modifications to the Minecraft server and even plugin-based replacement servers such as Bukkit. Because of these plugin-based servers, new user-created features have shown up in Minecraft. This includes features like money, vehicles, protection, RPG elements and more. These features normally do not require modification to a user's client and can be accessed by using chat commands. With the default controls, the chat screen is brought up by pressing T.

Minecraft multiplayer servers have developed to include their own rules and customs, guided by their administrators and moderators. The term griefer, meaning a player who causes grief, is a typical term on the internet but has taken up its definition on Minecraft servers: a person who destroys or defiles other users' creations on servers.

The End is another dimension of the game where the player battles the ender dragon. The End is accessed by entering an end portal found in a stronghold. The End is composed of end stone and is inhabited by endermen. It also contains tall obsidian pillars on top of which are end crystals that heal the ender dragon. Once the ender dragon is slain, the exit portal is created in the center of the map and an end gateway portal is created near an edge of the map, which transports the player to the expansive outer End islands which are full of chorus fruit forests and end cities filled of chest loot and shulkers. The end gateway portal is only accessed by throwing an ender pearl, using elytra or trapdoors to enter the portal. There are no ores in the End.

The Nether is a dimension in Minecraft accessible from the Overworld by a nether portal. It consists of five unique biomes, which are the nether wastes, the basalt deltas, the crimson and warped forests and the soul sand valleys. Each biome has unique generation and terrain. It is populated by zombified piglins, blazes, ghasts, wither skeletons, magma cubes, piglins and hoglins. Ores in the Nether include nether quartz, nether gold and ancient debris. The Nether also has large oceans of lava that have striders walking on them.

The EntitySprite wither.png: Sprite image for wither in Minecraft linking to WitherWither is the second boss mob in Minecraft. It is created by the player by placing wither skeleton skulls on top of soul sand or soul soil in a specific pattern. When spawned, they shoot wither skulls at nearby non-undead mobs, while also causing any mob hit by the skulls to get the Wither effect.

The End contains the EntitySprite ender-dragon.png: Sprite image for ender-dragon in Minecraft linking to Ender DragonEnder Dragon, which is the main boss mob in Minecraft and allows the player to exit back to the Overworld when it dies, as well as EntitySprite shulker.png: Sprite image for shulker in Minecraft linking to Shulkershulkers, block-like mobs that shoot homing bullets at the player which inflict the Levitation effect. They also drop their shells, allowing the player to craft shulker boxes.

EntitySprite strider.png: Sprite image for strider in Minecraft linking to StriderStriders: are the only passive mobs naturally spawning in the Nether, which can walk on lava and can be saddled and ridden with a warped fungus on a stick.

EntitySprite wither-skeleton.png: Sprite image for wither-skeleton in Minecraft linking to Wither SkeletonWither Skeletons: tall skeletons that wield stone swords and drop coal or, occasionally, wither skeleton skulls that can be used to summon an optional boss, the wither. Just like its cousin an attack from a wither skeleton will inflict the wither effect.

EntitySprite camel.png: Sprite image for camel in Minecraft linking to CamelCamels: rideable mobs that spawn in desert villages, able to dash and carry two players at once.

EntitySprite wolf.png: Sprite image for wolf in Minecraft linking to WolfWolves: can be tamed by the player and attack enemy mobs if the owner engages or is attacked by them.

EntitySprite enderman.png: Sprite image for enderman in Minecraft linking to EndermanEndermen: are tall, black creatures with purple eyes, boasting teleportation and strong melee attacks; they can be provoked if the player looks at their eyes.

EntitySprite cod.png: Sprite image for cod in Minecraft EntitySprite tropical-fish.png: Sprite image for tropical-fish in Minecraft EntitySprite salmon.png: Sprite image for salmon in Minecraft EntitySprite pufferfish.png: Sprite image for pufferfish in Minecraft Fish: passive mobs that drop food or bones (bone meal in Java Edition).

EntitySprite sheep.png: Sprite image for sheep in Minecraft linking to SheepSheep: kills leave mutton and wool, but can be otherwise sheared for a more sustainable source of wool.

The Overworld contains many passive animal mobs that may be killed for food, bred with one another, or kept around for useful utilities; these include:

Mobs (short for "mobiles") are interactable creatures that inhabit the world. Hostile mobs attack the player while passive mobs do not. Neutral mobs attack when provoked (not all neutral mobs are provoked the same way).

Brewing creates potions from various ingredients and water using a brewing stand. They are stored in a glass bottle and then consumed by the player or thrown at other mobs to generate a certain effect based on the magical ingredients used to create the potion. Enchanting is also used to upgrade armor, tools or weapons with an enchanting table or anvil. More powerful enchantments can be accessed by gaining experience and placing bookshelves around the enchanting table.

Crafting allows players to create new tools and blocks using items from their inventory. Subsequent versions often contain crafting recipes for new blocks and items. A player can use the 2×2 grid in the inventory or the 3×3 grid provided by a crafting table to craft. Smelting requires a furnace in addition to fuel and processes blocks into a more useful form such as from raw iron into iron ingots, which can then be crafted into iron tools and iron armor.

Mining is one of the main aspects of Minecraft and is done to extract ore and other materials mainly from below the surface of the map. These ores include coal, iron, gold, redstone, diamond, lapis lazuli, copper and emerald. Mining can involve digging a hole from the surface or going down through a cave. Mineshafts and ravines create extra areas that may contain resources, since they are usually rich in ores.

The world of Minecraft takes place within a three-dimensional grid of cubes, with each cube being occupied by a certain type of block, not all of which are necessarily cubic. There are different types of blocks; natural blocks such as grass, stone and ores that generate randomly within the world. There are also blocks that players can craft, such as a crafting table and a furnace. Resources can be extracted from blocks by hand or by using tools. Some of these resources are simply blocks in the player's inventory that can be placed elsewhere, while others are used as material to create other blocks or tools. Others yield no practical use whatsoever. Some blocks cannot be broken through normal Survival means, e.g. bedrock, end portal frames, command blocks, nether and end portals, barriers and air.

Each player can have a unique look via 9 default skins, or by creating their own custom skin. A player can change their skin on the profile page of minecraft.net or in the Minecraft Launcher in Java Edition and in the pause or main menus in Bedrock Edition.

The player is the person that the user controls in the world. When the user starts a game, the player is put in a world, generated from a random or specified seed, with an empty inventory. If the bonus chest option is enabled, a chest filled with basic items generates near the player. The player has a health bar with 10 hearts and can be depleted when they are damaged. Damage to health can be mitigated by armor or the Resistance effect; while health can be restored by keeping the hunger bar full enough or by drinking specific potions. If the difficulty is set to Peaceful, health regenerates on its own.

The North American version of New Nintendo 3DS Edition can be purchased on physical media. It is no longer available for direct digital purchase.

Legacy Console Edition can be purchased on physical media (excluding Nintendo Switch Edition) or on the respective platform's store. The PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita editions can only be purchased through the console. The Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch editions are no longer available for direct digital purchase.

Alternatively, Xbox Game Pass Standard provides access to Bedrock Edition on Xbox consoles. PC Game Pass provides access to Java Edition on PC and Bedrock Edition on Windows PCs. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to Java Edition on PC and Bedrock Edition on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles.

Bedrock Edition is available on most devices. It can be purchased on Google Play (for ChromeOS & Android), the Apple App Store (for iOS & iPadOS), the Amazon Appstore (for Fire tablets), the Microsoft Store (for Windows & Xbox), the Nintendo eShop (for Nintendo Switch), and the PlayStation Store (for PS4, PS VR, & PS5).

Java Edition is mostly available on PCs. It can be purchased from the Microsoft Store or from the Minecraft Official Website. Gift codes can be bought for others, for the same price as buying the game for oneself. The demo version can be played for free without multiplayer. Java Edition can not run on Windows RT, it can only be run on ChromiumOS or ChromeOS if the "Linux development environment" is turned on, and it can not be run on many non-PC devices, even ones that use Java, such as cars, toasters, and Android devices.

Minecraft focuses on allowing the player to explore, interact with and modify a dynamically-generated map made of one-cubic-meter-sized blocks. In addition to blocks, the environment features plants, mobs and items. Some activities in the game include building, mining for ore, fighting hostile mobs and crafting new blocks and tools by gathering various resources found in the game. The game's open-ended model allows players to create structures, creations and artwork on various competitive or collaborative multiplayer servers or their single-player maps. Other features include redstone circuits for logic computations and remote actions, minecarts and tracks, and a mysterious underworld called the Nether. A designated but completely optional goal of the game is to travel to a dimension called the End and defeat the ender dragon.

From its creation, Minecraft was developed almost exclusively by Notch until Jens "Jeb" Bergensten started working with him and has since become head of its development. It features music by Daniel "C418" Rosenfeld, Kumi Tanioka, Lena Raine and Aaron Cherof, as well as paintings by Kristoffer Zetterstrand and Sarah Boeving. Initially released as what is now known as Minecraft Classic on May 17, 2009, the game was fully released on November 18, 2011, after multiple updates. Since its release, Minecraft has expanded to mobile devices and consoles. On November 6, 2014, Minecraft and all of Mojang Studios' assets were acquired by Microsoft for US$2.5 billion.[6][7] Notch has since left Mojang and is no longer working on Minecraft.

Minecraft focuses on allowing the player to explore, interact with and modify a dynamically-generated map made of one-cubic-meter-sized blocks. In addition to blocks, the environment features plants, mobs and items. Some activities in the game include building, mining for ore, fighting hostile mobs and crafting new blocks and tools by gathering various resources found in the game. The game's open-ended model allows players to create structures, creations and artwork on various competitive or collaborative multiplayer servers or their single-player maps. Other features include redstone circuits for logic computations and remote actions, minecarts and tracks, and a mysterious underworld called the Nether. A designated but completely optional goal of the game is to travel to a dimension called the End and defeat the ender dragon.



Official Minecraft Trailer Java Edition is mostly available on PCs. It can be purchased from the Microsoft Store or from the Minecraft Official Website. Gift codes can be bought for others, for the same price as buying the game for oneself. The demo version can be played for free without multiplayer. Java Edition can not run on Windows RT, it can only be run on ChromiumOS or ChromeOS if the "Linux development environment" is turned on, and it can not be run on many non-PC devices, even ones that use Java, such as cars, toasters, and Android devices.

Bedrock Edition is available on most devices. It can be purchased on Google Play (for ChromeOS & Android), the Apple App Store (for iOS & iPadOS), the Amazon Appstore (for Fire tablets), the Microsoft Store (for Windows & Xbox), the Nintendo eShop (for Nintendo Switch), and the PlayStation Store (for PS4, PS VR, & PS5).

Alternatively, Xbox Game Pass Standard provides access to Bedrock Edition on Xbox consoles. PC Game Pass provides access to Java Edition on PC and Bedrock Edition on Windows PCs. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to Java Edition on PC and Bedrock Edition on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles.

Legacy Console Edition can be purchased on physical media (excluding Nintendo Switch Edition) or on the respective platform's store. The PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita editions can only be purchased through the console. The Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch editions are no longer available for direct digital purchase.

The North American version of New Nintendo 3DS Edition can be purchased on physical media. It is no longer available for direct digital purchase.

Minecraft Classic can be played at classic.minecraft.net for free.

Gameplay Main article: Gameplay

A newly created Minecraft world. Player Main article: Player Steve player character model One of the nine default player skins, called Steve. The player is the person that the user controls in the world. When the user starts a game, the player is put in a world, generated from a random or specified seed, with an empty inventory. If the bonus chest option is enabled, a chest filled with basic items generates near the player. The player has a health bar with 10 hearts and can be depleted when they are damaged. Damage to health can be mitigated by armor or the Resistance effect; while health can be restored by keeping the hunger bar full enough or by drinking specific potions. If the difficulty is set to Peaceful, health regenerates on its own.

Each player can have a unique look via 9 default skins, or by creating their own custom skin. A player can change their skin on the profile page of minecraft.net or in the Minecraft Launcher in Java Edition and in the pause or main menus in Bedrock Edition.

Blocks Main article: Block A building based on a Greek acropolis. A building based on a Greek acropolis. The world of Minecraft takes place within a three-dimensional grid of cubes, with each cube being occupied by a certain type of block, not all of which are necessarily cubic. There are different types of blocks; natural blocks such as grass, stone and ores that generate randomly within the world. There are also blocks that players can craft, such as a crafting table and a furnace. Resources can be extracted from blocks by hand or by using tools. Some of these resources are simply blocks in the player's inventory that can be placed elsewhere, while others are used as material to create other blocks or tools. Others yield no practical use whatsoever. Some blocks cannot be broken through normal Survival means, e.g. bedrock, end portal frames, command blocks, nether and end portals, barriers and air.

Mining Main article: Mining

Various ores (in proximity of lava) that can be mined with a pickaxe. Mining is one of the main aspects of Minecraft and is done to extract ore and other materials mainly from below the surface of the map. These ores include coal, iron, gold, redstone, diamond, lapis lazuli, copper and emerald. Mining can involve digging a hole from the surface or going down through a cave. Mineshafts and ravines create extra areas that may contain resources, since they are usually rich in ores.

Crafting and smelting Main articles: Crafting and Smelting

A crafting table is used to create most of the blocks and items in Minecraft. Crafting allows players to create new tools and blocks using items from their inventory. Subsequent versions often contain crafting recipes for new blocks and items. A player can use the 2×2 grid in the inventory or the 3×3 grid provided by a crafting table to craft. Smelting requires a furnace in addition to fuel and processes blocks into a more useful form such as from raw iron into iron ingots, which can then be crafted into iron tools and iron armor.

Brewing and enchanting Main articles: Brewing and Enchanting

An enchanting table with glyphs being absorbed into it. Brewing creates potions from various ingredients and water using a brewing stand. They are stored in a glass bottle and then consumed by the player or thrown at other mobs to generate a certain effect based on the magical ingredients used to create the potion. Enchanting is also used to upgrade armor, tools or weapons with an enchanting table or anvil. More powerful enchantments can be accessed by gaining experience and placing bookshelves around the enchanting table.

Mobs Main article: Mob

A creeper in a forest. Creepers stalk the player and then explode once they get near. Mobs (short for "mobiles") are interactable creatures that inhabit the world. Hostile mobs attack the player while passive mobs do not. Neutral mobs attack when provoked (not all neutral mobs are provoked the same way).

The Overworld contains many passive animal mobs that may be killed for food, bred with one another, or kept around for useful utilities; these include:

EntitySprite pig.png: Sprite image for pig in Minecraft linking to PigPigs: drop raw porkchops upon death and can be ridden using a saddle and holding a carrot on a stick. EntitySprite cow.png: Sprite image for cow in Minecraft linking to CowCows: a source of beef and leather, and can be milked using a bucket. EntitySprite sheep.png: Sprite image for sheep in Minecraft linking to SheepSheep: kills leave mutton and wool, but can be otherwise sheared for a more sustainable source of wool. EntitySprite chicken.png: Sprite image for chicken in Minecraft linking to ChickenChickens: drop raw chicken and feathers, and can lay eggs as an alternate form of reproduction. EntitySprite horse.png: Sprite image for horse in Minecraft linking to HorseHorses: a form of fast land transport, equippable with saddles and horse armor. EntitySprite rabbit.png: Sprite image for rabbit in Minecraft linking to RabbitRabbits: small, hasty mobs that drop meat, hide and its foot. EntitySprite bat.png: Sprite image for bat in Minecraft linking to BatBats: ambient mobs that fly around caves. EntitySprite cod.png: Sprite image for cod in Minecraft EntitySprite tropical-fish.png: Sprite image for tropical-fish in Minecraft EntitySprite salmon.png: Sprite image for salmon in Minecraft EntitySprite pufferfish.png: Sprite image for pufferfish in Minecraft Fish: passive mobs that drop food or bones (bone meal in Java Edition). Mobs that drop food drop the raw version of their food unless killed while on fire.

Common hostile mobs found throughout the Overworld include:

EntitySprite zombie.png: Sprite image for zombie in Minecraft linking to ZombieZombies: slow, basic melee attackers. EntitySprite skeleton.png: Sprite image for skeleton in Minecraft linking to SkeletonSkeletons: ranged attackers using a bow and arrow. EntitySprite spider.png: Sprite image for spider in Minecraft linking to SpiderSpiders: leap large distances and climb walls. EntitySprite witch.png: Sprite image for witch in Minecraft linking to WitchWitches: make use of potions for attack and defense. EntitySprite creeper.png: Sprite image for creeper in Minecraft linking to CreeperCreepers: sneak up and explode when near the player. EntitySprite enderman.png: Sprite image for enderman in Minecraft linking to EndermanEndermen: are tall, black creatures with purple eyes, boasting teleportation and strong melee attacks; they can be provoked if the player looks at their eyes. The Overworld also contains some rarer mobs that spawn only on occasion or in specific biomes, places or times:

EntitySprite spider-jockey.png: Sprite image for spider-jockey in Minecraft linking to Spider JockeySpider Jockeys: a skeleton riding a spider. EntitySprite chicken-jockey.png: Sprite image for chicken-jockey in Minecraft linking to Chicken JockeyChicken Jockeys: a baby zombie riding a chicken. EntitySprite squid.png: Sprite image for squid in Minecraft linking to SquidSquids: aquatic mobs that drop ink sacs. EntitySprite slime.png: Sprite image for slime in Minecraft linking to SlimeSlimes: spawn deep within the map and in swamplands, splitting into multiple pieces when killed. EntitySprite villager.png: Sprite image for villager in Minecraft linking to VillagerVillagers: humanoid mobs with complex daily routines, inhabiting villages and are able to trade with the player. EntitySprite iron-golem.png: Sprite image for iron-golem in Minecraft EntitySprite snow-golem.png: Sprite image for snow-golem in Minecraft Golems: artificial constructs that can attack hostiles. EntitySprite cat.png: Sprite image for cat in Minecraft linking to CatCats: inhabit villages or swamp huts, and can be tamed to deter creepers and phantoms. EntitySprite ocelot.png: Sprite image for ocelot in Minecraft linking to OcelotOcelots: spawn in jungles. EntitySprite parrot.png: Sprite image for parrot in Minecraft linking to ParrotParrots: spawn in jungles and can imitate the sounds of nearby hostile mobs. EntitySprite wolf.png: Sprite image for wolf in Minecraft linking to WolfWolves: can be tamed by the player and attack enemy mobs if the owner engages or is attacked by them. EntitySprite llama.png: Sprite image for llama in Minecraft linking to LlamaLlamas: can store items and form lines with other llamas, known as a caravan. EntitySprite mooshroom.png: Sprite image for mooshroom in Minecraft linking to MooshroomMooshrooms: mushroom-covered cows that spawn in mushroom fields biomes. EntitySprite guardian.png: Sprite image for guardian in Minecraft EntitySprite elder-guardian.png: Sprite image for elder-guardian in Minecraft Guardians and elder guardians: spawn in ocean monuments. EntitySprite donkey.png: Sprite image for donkey in Minecraft linking to DonkeyDonkeys: similar to horses, trading off their agility for the ability to store items via chests. EntitySprite skeleton-horse.png: Sprite image for skeleton-horse in Minecraft linking to Skeleton HorseSkeleton Horses: spawn rarely in thunderstorms as part of a skeleton horse trap. EntitySprite polar-bear.png: Sprite image for polar-bear in Minecraft linking to Polar BearPolar Bears: inhabits ice biomes, and are very protective of their cubs. EntitySprite panda.png: Sprite image for panda in Minecraft linking to PandaPandas: spawn in jungles and bamboo jungles, and have different personalities. EntitySprite silverfish.png: Sprite image for silverfish in Minecraft linking to SilverfishSilverfish: small arthropods that infest stone blocks. EntitySprite endermite.png: Sprite image for endermite in Minecraft linking to EndermiteEndermites: may spawn when a player throws an ender pearl. EntitySprite vindicator.png: Sprite image for vindicator in Minecraft linking to VindicatorVindicators: spawn in woodland mansions and raids, wielding iron axes that deal heavy melee damage. EntitySprite pillager.png: Sprite image for pillager in Minecraft linking to PillagerPillagers: spawn in pillager outposts and raids, wielding crossbows. EntitySprite evoker.png: Sprite image for evoker in Minecraft linking to EvokerEvokers: spawn in woodland mansions and raids, able to summon biting fangs from the ground and vexes. EntitySprite phantom.png: Sprite image for phantom in Minecraft linking to PhantomPhantoms: flying hostile creatures that spawn when the player has not slept for three days. EntitySprite warden.png: Sprite image for warden in Minecraft linking to WardenWardens: large, blind, and tough mobs that roam the deep dark, using sound and smell to locate other mobs. EntitySprite camel.png: Sprite image for camel in Minecraft linking to CamelCamels: rideable mobs that spawn in desert villages, able to dash and carry two players at once. EntitySprite breeze.png: Sprite image for breeze in Minecraft linking to BreezeBreezes: hostile mobs that spawn in trial spawners through trial chambers and shoots wind at the player. Some mobs are found exclusively in the Nether, including:

EntitySprite ghast.png: Sprite image for ghast in Minecraft linking to GhastGhasts: flying ghost-like creatures that shoot exploding fireballs at the player. EntitySprite piglin.png: Sprite image for piglin in Minecraft linking to PiglinPiglins: obsessed with gold, they can barter with the player to provide resource. EntitySprite zombified-piglin.png: Sprite image for zombified-piglin in Minecraft linking to Zombified PiglinZombified Piglins: undead piglins that wield golden swords and attack in hordes if provoked. EntitySprite hoglin.png: Sprite image for hoglin in Minecraft linking to HoglinHoglins: breedable hostile animals. EntitySprite wither-skeleton.png: Sprite image for wither-skeleton in Minecraft linking to Wither SkeletonWither Skeletons: tall skeletons that wield stone swords and drop coal or, occasionally, wither skeleton skulls that can be used to summon an optional boss, the wither. Just like its cousin an attack from a wither skeleton will inflict the wither effect. EntitySprite blaze.png: Sprite image for blaze in Minecraft linking to BlazeBlazes: spawned by spawners in nether fortress, they shoot fireballs at players and hover above the ground. EntitySprite magma-cube.png: Sprite image for magma-cube in Minecraft linking to Magma CubeMagma Cubes: a fiery counterpart to the Overworld's slimes, having fire resistance and increased damage. EntitySprite strider.png: Sprite image for strider in Minecraft linking to StriderStriders: are the only passive mobs naturally spawning in the Nether, which can walk on lava and can be saddled and ridden with a warped fungus on a stick. The End contains the EntitySprite ender-dragon.png: Sprite image for ender-dragon in Minecraft linking to Ender DragonEnder Dragon, which is the main boss mob in Minecraft and allows the player to exit back to the Overworld when it dies, as well as EntitySprite shulker.png: Sprite image for shulker in Minecraft linking to Shulkershulkers, block-like mobs that shoot homing bullets at the player which inflict the Levitation effect. They also drop their shells, allowing the player to craft shulker boxes.

The EntitySprite wither.png: Sprite image for wither in Minecraft linking to WitherWither is the second boss mob in Minecraft. It is created by the player by placing wither skeleton skulls on top of soul sand or soul soil in a specific pattern. When spawned, they shoot wither skulls at nearby non-undead mobs, while also causing any mob hit by the skulls to get the Wither effect.

The Nether Main article: The Nether

The Nether. The Nether is a dimension in Minecraft accessible from the Overworld by a nether portal. It consists of five unique biomes, which are the nether wastes, the basalt deltas, the crimson and warped forests and the soul sand valleys. Each biome has unique generation and terrain. It is populated by zombified piglins, blazes, ghasts, wither skeletons, magma cubes, piglins and hoglins. Ores in the Nether include nether quartz, nether gold and ancient debris. The Nether also has large oceans of lava that have striders walking on them.

The End Main article: The End

The End. The End is another dimension of the game where the player battles the ender dragon. The End is accessed by entering an end portal found in a stronghold. The End is composed of end stone and is inhabited by endermen. It also contains tall obsidian pillars on top of which are end crystals that heal the ender dragon. Once the ender dragon is slain, the exit portal is created in the center of the map and an end gateway portal is created near an edge of the map, which transports the player to the expansive outer End islands which are full of chorus fruit forests and end cities filled of chest loot and shulkers. The end gateway portal is only accessed by throwing an ender pearl, using elytra or trapdoors to enter the portal. There are no ores in the End.

Multiplayer (Java) Main articles: Server and Multiplayer

PvP (player vs player) on a multiplayer server. Minecraft multiplayer servers have developed to include their own rules and customs, guided by their administrators and moderators. The term griefer, meaning a player who causes grief, is a typical term on the internet but has taken up its definition on Minecraft servers: a person who destroys or defiles other users' creations on servers.

Griefers are the reason many server administrators make rules, but this has been taken a step further with modifications to the Minecraft server and even plugin-based replacement servers such as Bukkit. Because of these plugin-based servers, new user-created features have shown up in Minecraft. This includes features like money, vehicles, protection, RPG elements and more. These features normally do not require modification to a user's client and can be accessed by using chat commands. With the default controls, the chat screen is brought up by pressing T.

One popular game on multiplayer servers is Spleef (a play on the word "grief"), a game where the player aims to make another player drop through the floor by destroying blocks beneath the opponent's feet. This is typically played in a designated area and is usually run automatically using server plugins.

Many popular multiplayer servers exist that may contain, PvP arenas, custom minigames or large Survival or Creative worlds.

Multiplayer (Bedrock) Multiplayer in Bedrock Edition differs from multiplayer on the Java Edition in that it is centered around a friend system. A player can add friends through the Friends tab in the menu or in the pause screen of a world. A player may invite friends to a world instead of having to pay for a server or realm. Minecraft has featured servers on Bedrock, which means that they are available when opening the game. There are five featured servers: The Hive, CubeCraft, Lifeboat, Mineville and Galaxite.

Minecraft Realms Main article: Realms Minecraft Realms is an official subscription-based server hosting service that allows players to create and manage their own private Minecraft multiplayer worlds. Hosted by Mojang Studios, Realms provides an easy and fast way to create servers and allows the owner to manage them from inside the game, without prior knowledge of the concepts for hosting on the internet. However, Realms are not intended for large public servers, but for groups of friends or as a family server.[8] Private Realms servers are easy to set up and available 24/7 as long as the owner pays for it.

Editions

Minecraft sales data, up to December, 2015. Main article: Edition Java Edition Main article: Java Edition The original version of Minecraft on Windows, macOS, and Linux, starting through the Minecraft Launcher, Java Edition was initially released for an "early private singleplayer alpha" on May 17, 2009, followed by several development stages (notably Classic, Indev, Infdev, Alpha, Beta) with the game finally being released on November 18, 2011. The Java Edition has seen many significant updates since its official release.

The original May 17, 2009, public release is officially recognized as the anniversary of the Minecraft franchise as a whole. The official 10th Anniversary (in 2019) and 15th Anniversary (in 2024) are set 10 and 15 years after this date respectively.

Bedrock Edition Main article: Bedrock Edition

Notch with Minecraft: Pocket Edition on the Xperia Play. The Bedrock Edition (also known as the Bedrock Platform/Codebase/Engine, and officially Minecraft or Minecraft for Windows) is a multi-platform version of Minecraft developed by Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios. Unlike Java Edition, which runs on the titular coding system, Bedrock Edition runs on C++ Prior to this term, as the engine originated with Minecraft: Pocket Edition, this entire product family has been referred to using as "Pocket Edition", "MCPE" or "Pocket/Windows 10 Edition".

Before the Better Together Update, it had different subtitles on different platforms including Pocket Edition (for iOS and Android), Legacy Console Editions, Windows 10 Edition, Gear VR Edition, and Fire TV Edition.

Predating the Better Together Update, Minecraft: Pocket Edition was initially launched exclusively for the Xperia PLAY on Google Play[9] for US$6.99 on August 16, 2011. It was later released for other Android devices on October 7, 2011,[10] and iOS on November 17, 2011.[11] On September 13, 2012, the Pocket Edition was made available for purchase on the Amazon Appstore. The Windows Phone version was released on the Windows Phone Store on December 10, 2014,[12] for which the Pocket Edition 1.0.0 release and newer are available only for Windows 10 Phone and newer. Since then, four adaptations of Pocket Edition have been released; for Windows 10 on July 29, 2015, the Gear VR on April 27, 2016, tvOS on December 19, 2016, and the Fire TV on December 19, 2016.[13][14][15][16] As of September 24, 2018, the Apple TV Edition has been discontinued.

Legacy Console Edition Main article: Legacy Console Edition Legacy Console Edition refers to the editions of Minecraft for consoles that are developed and updated by 4J Studios.

The Legacy Console Edition was initially announced for the Xbox 360 on June 7, 2011, during E3 2011. Xbox 360 Edition released digitally on May 9, 2012 followed by a physical release on June 4, 2013. The game was later released on additional platforms as PlayStation 3 Edition on December 17, 2013, PlayStation 4 Edition on September 4, 2014, Xbox One Edition on September 5, 2014, PlayStation Vita Edition on October 14, 2014, Wii U Edition on December 17, 2015, and Nintendo Switch Edition on May 11, 2017. As of December 10, 2019, no further feature updates have been released for these versions, and the newest available update depends on the platform. The most recent update on Xbox One Edition and Nintendo Switch Edition is the World of Color Update, while Xbox 360 Edition, PlayStation 3 Edition, PlayStation Vita Edition, and Wii U Edition have access to Update Aquatic. PlayStation 4 Edition is the most up-to-date version with Village & Pillage.

Minecraft Education Main article: Minecraft Education Minecraft Education (Edition, before late 2022) is an educational version of Minecraft specifically designed for classroom use. It is developed by Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios and contains features that make Minecraft easy to use in a classroom setting. The full game was released on November 1, 2016.

New Nintendo 3DS Edition Main article: New Nintendo 3DS Edition Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition was released on September 13, 2017 for the titular system, its XL variant, and the New Nintendo 2DS XL, a unique port developed by Other Ocean Interactive. Multiplayer was limited to local play. This edition was discontinued on January 15, 2019.

Other There are a number of other versions of Minecraft. Minecraft 4k is a simple version of Minecraft in the style of other "4K" Java games (everything is packaged in 4 kibibytes) by Notch for contests. Minecraft: Pi Edition was a free ported version of Pocket Edition 0.5.0 for the Raspberry Pi,[17] which was intended as an educational tool for novice programmers. It allowed users to manipulate the game code and supported multiple programming languages; however, it was discontinued in January 2016. Minecraft: China Edition is a localized version of Minecraft for mainland China.

Behavior packs Behavior packs‌[Bedrock Edition only] change how vanilla mobs and fogs behave.

Resource packs Main article: Resource pack The game officially supports changing most of its various textures, sounds, and texts through resource packs. Resource packs must contain a certain structure of files and folders placed in the .minecraft/resourcepacks folder. Installed resource packs, as well as the folder in which resource packs are placed, can be accessed in the options menu. The extent to which the resources are changed is dependent on how many files are contained in the resource pack.

Data packs Main article: Data pack Data packs‌[Java Edition only] provide a way for players to further customize vanilla worlds in a similar way to resource packs. Unlike resource packs, which modify the game's resources, data packs can be used to override or add new advancements, functions, loot tables, structures, recipes and tags without any code modification.

Skins Main article: Skin Skin refers to the texture that is placed onto a player model or mob. The skin is divided into areas that act as the surface area of the character (for example, the front head area, left leg area, etc.). A skin allows only solid color; transparency is not allowed on the skin file except on the second layer, which is transparent by default; playing offline, pixels can be left free resulting in "holes" in the skin. The second layer can be used to give the character glasses, hats, or other accessories. Players can also change the arm size to be slim or normal. The slim variant is 3 pixels wide while the normal variant is 4 pixels wide.

Java Edition in Java Edition, there are no special features in the skins. This version has only the features listed in the first part of this section.

Bedrock Edition in Bedrock Edition, there are many more types of skin customization. Players can add 3D custom hair, eyes, mouths, arms, legs and more. Players can also change the size of a character. Players can also get many different accessories for the skin. However, the player cannot do this with a custom skin, only with an in-game skin. Players can also buy accessories and skins. Having a skin that is smaller than normal or larger does not affect the hitbox size, but can still give an advantage in multiplayer servers because it can be harder to see them. Some of the skins also do not show their armor or hand-held items.

Capes Main article: Cape Capes are an uncommon vanity item that can be equipped on a player's back. in Bedrock Edition, players start with a cape that is not equipped by default and some skins come with capes.

Capes also flail around when the player runs. When the player equips elytra, the texture of the elytra changes to an equipped cape.

Unofficial mods

The contents of this section are not supported by Mojang Studios or the Minecraft Wiki. Main article: Mods Minecraft can be modified by replacing or adding Java class files to minecraft.jar in Java Edition. This method of making custom modifications is not supported by Mojang as it can break the game if the mod is outdated, defective, or in conflict with another mod. Some such modifications impressed Notch or Jeb sufficiently that they were added to the game and the authors were credited under Additional Programming. Some examples of mods being implemented into the main game include Hippoplatimus' Piston Mod and horses from Dr. Zhark's Mo' Creatures mod were added in Beta 1.7 and 1.6.1 respectively.

Third-party programs

The contents of this section are not supported by Mojang Studios or the Minecraft Wiki. Main article: Programs and editors There are many programs designed for Minecraft. These include 3D map editors and viewers, game modifiers, various informational programs (such as crafting recipes) and server wrappers, and other specialty programs. As with mods, these too are not supported by Mojang.

Reception Metacritic ranked Minecraft as one of the best video games of the 2010s,[18] and Video Game Canon ranks Minecraft as one of the best games of all time.[19]

Awards

Mojang Studios' trophies. Since release Minecraft has won numerous awards including:

PC Gamer's "Game of the Year"[20] Independent Games Festival's Grand Prize and "Audience Award"[21] Good Game's "Best Downloadable Game of 2010"[22] Rock Paper Shotgun's "Game of the Year"[23] Indie DB's "Indie of the Year", "Most Innovative and Best Singleplayer Indie"[24] Game Developers Choice Awards's "Best Debut Game", "Best Downloadable Game" and "Most Innovative Game Award"[25] References in popular culture Main article: Minecraft in popular culture Many references have been made in culture in response to the popularity of Minecraft, this includes many memes and also references in these video games, TV shows, and movies.