== User Submitted examples of the use of the colour "phase" ==

== User Submitted examples of the use of the colour "phase" ==

phase - colour or pigment; the chromatic colour resembling the hue of blood.

User Submitted examples of the use of the colour "phase"

Example Submitted by zyox

The user has displayed great imagination, in this the festive season, with his use of a slightly darker shade of phase. Great emo-tion around this time of the religious calendar can be seen with the "C" on the bottom right of the image circled to signify the halo of Jesus "phase" Christ.

More recently with the discovery of phase having no penis a web comic on the subject was inspired. Similar tones and hues of the reddish pigment have been used for effect here and can clearly be seen. Some remark this shade conveys phase's anger and sexual frustration, evidence of which can be blatantly seen from the utter shite he spouts on the boards on a regular daily basis.



