Revision as of 21:41, 24 March 2025

On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of constitution was made. The change was as follows:

-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:

+**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core positions:


For further information regarding this EMBARASSING spelling error, please ask Distro

