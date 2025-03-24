<p>For further information regarding this '''''EMBARASSING''''' spelling error, please ask [[User:Distro|Distro]]</p>

<p>+**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core positions:</p>

<p>-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:</p>

On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of constitution was made. The change was as follows:

On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of constitution was made. The change was as follows:

+**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core positions:





