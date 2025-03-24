Posistions: Difference between revisions

(Created page with "=== On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of constitution was made. The change was as follows: === <p>-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:</p> <p>+**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core positions:</p> <br> <p>For further information regarding this '''''EMBARASSING''''' spelling error, please ask Distro</p>")
 
 
Latest revision as of 22:04, 24 March 2025

On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of constitution was made. The change was as follows:

-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:

+**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core positions:


For further information regarding this EMBARASSING spelling error, please ask Distro

