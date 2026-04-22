Posistions: Difference between revisions
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=== On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of [https://redbrick.dcu.ie/open-governance/documents/constitution.html constitution] was made. The change was as follows: ===
=== On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of [https://redbrick.dcu.ie/open-governance/documents/constitution.html constitution] was made. The change was as follows: ===
<p>-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:</p>
<p>-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:</p>
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<p>For further information regarding this '''''EMBARASSING''''' spelling error, please ask [[User:Distro|Distro]]</p>
<p>For further information regarding this '''''EMBARASSING''''' spelling error, please ask [[User:Distro|Distro]]</p>
Latest revision as of 01:01, 22 April 2026
|IMPORTANT: The content of this page is outdated. If you have checked or updated this page and found the content to be suitable, please remove this notice.
On March 24th 2025, a proposed change of constitution was made. The change was as follows:
-**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core posistions:
+**4.6** The Committee may also be assisted by the following non-core positions:
For further information regarding this EMBARASSING spelling error, please ask Distro