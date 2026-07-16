Pox: Difference between revisions
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(Created page with "{{Redbrick Hardware}} __NOTOC__ '''Pox ~ Unknown''' == Details == <table> <tr><td>Type:</td><td>Poweredge R410</td></tr> <tr><td>OS:</td><td>NixOS/Debian</td></tr> <tr><td>CPU:</td><td>Unknown but only one remained.</td></tr> <tr><td>RAM:</td><td>24GB</td></tr> </table> == Description == Pox, or Mule in another life, was a very VERY loud server. It got its honorary name from an admin getting chickenpox while it was installed. "we shall never forget this weekend"")
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{{Redbrick Hardware}}
{{Redbrick Hardware}}
__NOTOC__
__NOTOC__
'''Pox ~
'''Pox ~ '''
== Details ==
== Details ==
<table>
<table>
Latest revision as of 23:38, 16 July 2026
|Login Boxes
Pox ~ 10.5.0.69
Details
|Type:
|Poweredge R410
|OS:
|NixOS/Debian
|CPU:
|Unknown but only one remained.
|RAM:
|24GB
Description
Pox, or Mule in another life, was a very VERY loud server.
It got its honorary name from an admin getting chickenpox while it was installed.
"we shall never forget this weekend"