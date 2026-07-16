Pox: Difference between revisions

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(Created page with "{{Redbrick Hardware}} __NOTOC__ '''Pox ~ Unknown''' == Details == <table> <tr><td>Type:</td><td>Poweredge R410</td></tr> <tr><td>OS:</td><td>NixOS/Debian</td></tr> <tr><td>CPU:</td><td>Unknown but only one remained.</td></tr> <tr><td>RAM:</td><td>24GB</td></tr> </table> == Description == Pox, or Mule in another life, was a very VERY loud server. It got its honorary name from an admin getting chickenpox while it was installed. "we shall never forget this weekend"")
 
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{{Redbrick Hardware}}
{{Redbrick Hardware}}
__NOTOC__
__NOTOC__
'''Pox ~ Unknown'''
'''Pox ~ 10.5.0.69'''
== Details ==
== Details ==
<table>
<table>

Latest revision as of 23:38, 16 July 2026

Login Boxes

Aperture Cluster

Sewer Cluster

Storage

DNS box

Other Equipment

Common Room PC

Former Machines

Pox ~ 10.5.0.69

Details

Type:Poweredge R410
OS:NixOS/Debian
CPU:Unknown but only one remained.
RAM:24GB

Description

Pox, or Mule in another life, was a very VERY loud server.

It got its honorary name from an admin getting chickenpox while it was installed.

"we shall never forget this weekend"

Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=Pox&oldid=11782"