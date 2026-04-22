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[[Image:Rage.jpg]]
[[Image:Rage.jpg]]
Latest revision as of 01:02, 22 April 2026
Occassionaly, Redbrick users experience rage, or 'raeg' as it's known in leetspeak. This occurs when a user has so much built-up emo anger that even the slightest things cause them to break down into a steaming furnace of fury.
Such outbursts are often spotted on IRC, but have been known to occur on the boards. A common cause of rage is shit trolling by another user and/or deep-rooted psychological problems. Nobody can be sure really; but then again, nobody cares.
Identified causes of rage
- Tesco.
- Balbriggan.
- Things that are "Grand.": See Grand.
- Downtime
- Losing an EGM election before you ever log onto RB
- Spam
- Figlet
- Vegetables
- Spaceflight industry
- lil_cain
- Gardening and general horticulture
- Sea monkeys and other office pets
- Gmail being borked
- Headshops
- Ruby/Git
- Whistling
- Alex
- Shit guitarists who can only play two power chords and still think they're deadly.
- Getting caught travelling on the LUAS without a ticket, and expecting to be pardoned.
- moju
- Religion
- Hoodies
- Raffles
- Israel
- Sinn Féin
- Spoilers (or the chance that something may or may not in fact be a spoiler)
- The RTE Player, the biggest pile of wankery to ever hit your browser.
- Remarks about the 'elitest' attitude of the south side of Dublin, roysh.
- Hunts.
- Snobs.
- moju - see: elitism, snobs, vegetables.
Examples of "teh raeg"
17:09:29 Paddez | Israel 17:10:59 @fun | Paddez: what the absolute fuck is your problem? Do you get some sick joy out of trolling people or are you just a gigantic asshole?
19:17 < LITHIUM> can helium form molecules? 19:18 < moju> yes 19:18 < LITHIUM> or is it naturally monatomic? 19:18 < moju> h2 19:18 < stolnart> LITHIUM: i assume so. can't every atom? 19:18 < LITHIUM> that's hydrogen moju 19:18 < andrew> heh 19:18 < moju> oh wait 19:18 < moju> helium 19:18 < moju> aye it is inert 19:18 < moju> or near a dammit 19:18 < moju> 2 electrons in outer shell etc 19:18 < LITHIUM> so it can form molecules? 19:19 < LITHIUM> i never did chemistry :( 19:19 < moju> Helium is the chemical element with atomic number 2, and is represented by the symbol He. It is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, inert monatomic gas that heads the noble gas group in the periodic table. 19:19 < moju> wiki it a hnady thing 19:19 < moju> you lazy fuck 19:19 < LITHIUM> i already looked at wiki 19:19 < moju> 19:18:09 < LITHIUM> or is it naturally monatomic? 19:19 < LITHIUM> CAN IT OR CAN IT NOT FORM MOLECULES 19:19 < moju> inert monatomic gas 19:19 < moju> yeah 19:19 < moju> read 19:19 < moju> you tard 19:20 < andrew> yea LITHIUM. no fucking asking questions. 19:20 < moju> oh 19:20 < moju> i have no objections to people asking questions 19:20 < moju> i just don't like LITHIUM 19:20 < LITHIUM> :(
22:49:40 maK | GTFO 22:51:01 maK | Anyone have a shotgun i can borrow?
20:47:34 LITHIUM | the moon is too bright 20:48:17 LITHIUM | and my screen is too small to use registax 20:48:42 LITHIUM | and i am on the rag
16:21:53 HAUK | I HAVE THE RAEG.
01:46 < nemo> haukium: my point being, from a sociology point of view though, you two are basically parasites 01:46 < nemo> you don't try and help anyone new to the society 01:46 < nemo> you just take the piss 01:47 < nemo> and get reinforcement from each other 01:47 < nemo> i'm in no position to judge 01:47 < go|dfish> then shut up 01:47 < nemo> but it's sad