Rails: Difference between revisions
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Rails are a structure, fastened using [[fasteners]] to [[sleepers]] and [[ballast]] to create a structure capable of supporting a [[train|locomotive engine]] moving at high speeds. To support this, rails are typically created from [[Hot Rolling|hot rolled]] steel, with the profile of an [[I-Beam]].
Rails are a structure, fastened using [[fasteners]] to [[sleepers]] and [[ballast]] to create a structure capable of supporting a [[train|locomotive engine]] moving at high speeds. To support this, rails are typically created from [[Hot Rolling|hot rolled]] steel, with the profile of an [[I-Beam]].
Latest revision as of 01:03, 22 April 2026
Rails are a structure, fastened using fasteners to sleepers and ballast to create a structure capable of supporting a locomotive engine moving at high speeds. To support this, rails are typically created from hot rolled steel, with the profile of an I-Beam.