Rails are a structure, fastened using [[fasteners]] to [[sleepers]] and [[ballast]] to create a structure capable of supporting a [[train|locomotive engine]] moving at high speeds. To support this, rails are typically created from [[Hot Rolling|hot rolled]] steel, with the profile of an [[I-Beam]].

Rails are a structure, fastened using [[fasteners]] to [[sleepers]] and [[ballast]] to create a structure capable of supporting a [[train|locomotive engine]] moving at high speeds. To support this, rails are typically created from [[Hot Rolling|hot rolled]] steel, with the profile of an [[I-Beam]].