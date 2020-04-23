Difference between revisions of "Redbrick Companies"

* [https://aws.amazon.com Amazon] - [[User:Pixies|pixies]], [[User:Grimnar|grimnar]], [[User:Jerry|jerry]], [[User:Af666x|af666x]], [[User:Maiden|maiden]], [[User:Sonic|sonic]], [[User:Gliceas|gliceas]], [[User:Paddez|paddez]], [[User:Chris|chris]], [[User:Kylar|kylar]], [[User:Tailwind|tailwind]], [[User:macspayn|kiwi]]
 
* [https://www.bearingpoint.com/en-ie/ BearingPoint] - IT Consultancy: [[User:Polka|polka]].
* [https://www.demonware.net/ DemonWare] - Network Software for Computer Games: [[User:Halenger|halenger]], [[User:Prolix|prolix]], [[User:Marvin|marvin]], [[User:Pints|pints]],  [[User:Butlerx|butlerx]], [[User:Wibble|wibble]]
 
* [https://hosting.digiweb.ie Digiweb]: [[User:Phil|phil]].
 
* [https://www.ericsson.com Ericsson] - Telecommunications: [[User:Dec|dec]].

Once upon a time there were a lot of former RedBrick people starting companies, particularly in the professional services area. Do any of these companies still exist and if so, where do I find them? -- fergus

You can find them right here!

In present operation (Founded by brickie)

Other companies brickies work for

Previous Employers

