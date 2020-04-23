Difference between revisions of "Redbrick Companies"
* [https://aws.amazon.com Amazon] - [[User:Pixies|pixies]], [[User:Grimnar|grimnar]], [[User:Jerry|jerry]], [[User:Af666x|af666x]], [[User:Maiden|maiden]], [[User:Sonic|sonic]], [[User:Gliceas|gliceas]], [[User:Paddez|paddez]], [[User:Chris|chris]], [[User:Kylar|kylar]], [[User:Tailwind|tailwind]], [[User:macspayn|kiwi]]
* [https://www.bearingpoint.com/en-ie/ BearingPoint] - IT Consultancy: [[User:Polka|polka]].
* [https://hosting.digiweb.ie Digiweb]: [[User:Phil|phil]].
* [https://www.ericsson.com Ericsson] - Telecommunications: [[User:Dec|dec]].
Latest revision as of 20:00, 23 April 2020
Once upon a time there were a lot of former RedBrick people starting companies, particularly in the professional services area. Do any of these companies still exist and if so, where do I find them? -- fergus
You can find them right here!
In present operation (Founded by brickie)
- V7 - UX & App Development Consultancy: Taurus.
- Vade - Web Hosting & Development: ryaner. (Formerly kyper, phreak).
- Jeebers - E-business solutions: jeebers.
- Cliste - Consultancy: colmmacc and x.
- Beanbag Ltd - Consultancy: shimoda.
- Digital Rights Ireland - Online Lobby and Activism group. colmmacc
- Farrell Scientific Consulting - Consulting services in science. lithium
- Time Warden Ltd. - Time management solutions jeebers.
- TerminalFOUR: exzantia, piero, hauk, lithium, dragor, lebazzer, tziegler
- GITS - ICT Support and Consultancy: kyper.
- Hosted Graphite - phaxx, pooka, gamma, shimoda, dregin, maiden
Other companies brickies work for
- Accenture - IT Consultancy: tuama.
- Amazon - pixies, grimnar, jerry, af666x, maiden, sonic, gliceas, paddez, chris, kylar, tailwind, kiwi
- BearingPoint - IT Consultancy: polka.
- DemonWare - Network Software for Computer Games: halenger, prolix, marvin, pints, butlerx, wibble
- Digiweb: phil.
- Ericsson - Telecommunications: dec.
- Facebook: fun, valen
- Google.com: aeris, doc, drjolt, trevj, tbolt, voy, dizer, redgiant, toaster, twiggy, usal, dimples and magluby.
- HEAnet: cns, orly, rob, esoteric, bass, tbolger, creadak.
- IBM: waggers, goratrix, edel, smudger, merchelo
- Intercom: haus, moju, singer, atlas
- IT Convergence - Oracle Consulting, Staffing, Education, Remote Support and Hosting Services. mark
- Kerna Communications - IT Security: lecter, stark
- PwC - System Audits/Compliance/Process Improvement/Tax: cokane, myk.
- Nexala - Train management software: werdz
- Rits Information Security - IT Security: d_fens
- RTE - Your national broadcaster. (No, your TV license does not fund my wages): spock.
- Securelinx - Linux consultancy: johan, receive
- Siemens - R & D Medical Imaging: mlynch.
- SmartCentric - Smartcard security/financial application development: markpb, elpres.
- Sunday Business Post - Ireland's national business newspaper: griffin.
- Symantec: macbain, moridin, plop and tibor, nemo, anev.
- S3 (Sillicon and Software Systems) (and no, it's not the video card makers) - Software and hardware services for Digital Media, Medical Systems, System IC and Network Processors: cammy.
- THUS: homerj
- Yahoo - Not google: nareik
- Yard Media - Digital Post Production: decob.
Previous Employers
- Eolach - Open Source consulting: hyper, thalia and fergus.
- RFC-Networks - Web dev, hosting, consulting, open source: phil, mark and noelfitz, kinsey.
- Callisto - IT Vendor: halenger and af666x.
- CoderDojo/Raspberry Pi: butlerx
- DemonWare - Network Software for Computer Games: coconut, phaxx
- Kerna Communications - IT Security: coconut, d_fens, svan
- Magnet Networks: grimnar.
- Securelinx - Linux consultancy: lil_cain, gamma
- TerminalFOUR: binnceol, phoenix, dregin, chris, winters, haus, creadak, zyox, jengajen, moridin, bubble.
- Google: pooka,
- HEAnet: zergless
- Workday: dregin
- Intercom: valen, space
- Rackspace: lil_cain