Difference between revisions of "Redbrick Hardware"

Latest revision as of 19:52, 23 April 2020

This is a list of all hardware hosted or owned and run by RedBrick, renowned for its vast array of idiotic and/or meaningless names.

NOTE: this inventory is always incomplete.


Main servers

Storage

Backup/Management Servers

VM Servers

Games Soc

Desktop Machines

Former machines

Other Equipment

Accessories

Cables 

   * 2 x Internal SCSI LVD multimode terminators [one used in enigma array]
   * 1 x Internal SCSI LVD cable; 8 connectors [used in enigma raid array]
   * 1 x Internal SCSI SE terminator
   * 2 x External SCSI VHCDI <-> HD68 cable [one used in enigma array]
   * 1 x External SCSI HD68 cable [used for DLT]
   * 1 x External SCSI HD68 terminator [used for DLT]
   * 1 x PS/2 splitter cable [primarily for shrapnel]
   * 1 x 4 metre SAS cable [used in PowerVault disk array]

Adaptors 

   * 1 x SCA <-> SCSI
   * 1 x External HD68 SCSI <-> Internal HD68 SCSI [used in enigma raid array]
   * 1 x 13W3 <-> VGA [plugged into nanny but unused]

Tools 

   * Set of screwdrivers
   * Leatherman kit
   * Electrostatic wrist strap

Stuff We Don't Have, But Would Like, Or Need to Buy More Of

   * A pony.

Stuff We Had But Don't Have, But Would Like, Or Need to Buy More Of

   * Another tank
