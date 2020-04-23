Difference between revisions of "Redbrick Hardware"
Latest revision as of 19:52, 23 April 2020
This is a list of all hardware hosted or owned and run by RedBrick, renowned for its vast array of idiotic and/or meaningless names.
NOTE: this inventory is always incomplete.
Cables
* 2 x Internal SCSI LVD multimode terminators [one used in enigma array] * 1 x Internal SCSI LVD cable; 8 connectors [used in enigma raid array] * 1 x Internal SCSI SE terminator * 2 x External SCSI VHCDI <-> HD68 cable [one used in enigma array] * 1 x External SCSI HD68 cable [used for DLT] * 1 x External SCSI HD68 terminator [used for DLT] * 1 x PS/2 splitter cable [primarily for shrapnel] * 1 x 4 metre SAS cable [used in PowerVault disk array]
Adaptors
* 1 x SCA <-> SCSI * 1 x External HD68 SCSI <-> Internal HD68 SCSI [used in enigma raid array] * 1 x 13W3 <-> VGA [plugged into nanny but unused]
Tools
* Set of screwdrivers * Leatherman kit * Electrostatic wrist strap
Stuff We Don't Have, But Would Like, Or Need to Buy More Of
* A pony.
Stuff We Had But Don't Have, But Would Like, Or Need to Buy More Of
* Another tank