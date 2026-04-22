This has lead to the server room being scheduled for demolition.

This has lead to the server room being scheduled for demolition.

The '''server room''' is oddly enough where we keep the servers. It's downstairs in the Hub, in a room that was never referred to as K104b. It's cold (must be kept at 16 degrees celsius) and extremely loud, as most server rooms probably are.

The '''server room''' is oddly enough where we keep the servers. It's downstairs in the Hub, in a room that was never referred to as K104b. It's cold (must be kept at 16 degrees celsius) and extremely loud, as most server rooms probably are.

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The server room is oddly enough where we keep the servers. It's downstairs in the Hub, in a room that was never referred to as K104b. It's cold (must be kept at 16 degrees celsius) and extremely loud, as most server rooms probably are.

The current server room soundtrack is "Pure Morning" by Placebo.





Alas, all good things come to an end

On March 26th and 27th, the DCU Student's Union passed a vote that started the construction of a new SU hub. (source)

This has lead to the server room being scheduled for demolition.