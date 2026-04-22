Seti@home: Difference between revisions
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(New page: RedBrick runs a BOINC client for SETI@home. It is located on morpheus, but is currently suspended until some admin bothers to get it working again. Folding@home will probably be seen even...)
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Folding@home will probably be seen eventually too.
Folding@home will probably be seen eventually too.
Latest revision as of 01:06, 22 April 2026
RedBrick runs a BOINC client for SETI@home. It is located on morpheus, but is currently suspended until some admin bothers to get it working again.
Folding@home will probably be seen eventually too.