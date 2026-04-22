Setting up Mail Clients: Difference between revisions

From Redbrick Wiki
Jump to navigation Jump to search
No edit summary
No edit summary
 
Line 47: Line 47:


[[Category:Helpdesk]]
[[Category:Helpdesk]]
[[Category:Software]]

Latest revision as of 12:45, 22 April 2026

Setting up Mail Clients

While you may use Redbrick's own mail client Webmail, most users may want to access their Redbrick mail through their own mail clients.

How To

Users will use the following IMAP settings for setting up their redbrick mail in a third party client. 

Incoming Mail Server : mail.redbrick.dcu.ie
Connection Security  : SSL/TLS
Port Number          : 993
Email                : username@redbrick.dcu.ie
Password             : [Your Password]

Thunderbird (Recommended)

  • Download Thunderbird, Mozilla's mail client.
  • Add new mail account

Thunderbird how to 1.png Thunderbird how to 2.png

  • You can use any name, use email as username@redbrick.dcu.ie
Thunderbird how to 4.png


  • Select IMAP and use default settings
Thunderbird how to 3.png



Gmail (Mobile)

  • Go to Add Accounts and select Other
Gmail setup 1.png


  • Enter your email address and select Manual Setup in the bottom right
Gmail set up 3.png


  • Select IMAP
  • Set Ingoing and outgoing mail server to mail.redbrick.dcu.ie(it will be different by default)
Gmail set up 2.png
Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=Setting_up_Mail_Clients&oldid=11685"