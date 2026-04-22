Setting up Mail Clients: Difference between revisions
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[[Category:Helpdesk]]
[[Category:Helpdesk]]
Latest revision as of 12:45, 22 April 2026
Setting up Mail Clients
While you may use Redbrick's own mail client Webmail, most users may want to access their Redbrick mail through their own mail clients.
How To
Users will use the following IMAP settings for setting up their redbrick mail in a third party client.
Incoming Mail Server : mail.redbrick.dcu.ie Connection Security : SSL/TLS Port Number : 993 Email : username@redbrick.dcu.ie Password : [Your Password]
Thunderbird (Recommended)
- Download Thunderbird, Mozilla's mail client.
- Add new mail account
- You can use any name, use email as username@redbrick.dcu.ie
- Select IMAP and use default settings
Gmail (Mobile)
- Go to Add Accounts and select Other
- Enter your email address and select Manual Setup in the bottom right
- Select IMAP
- Set Ingoing and outgoing mail server to mail.redbrick.dcu.ie(it will be different by default)