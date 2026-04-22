Setting up Mail Clients

While you may use Redbrick's own mail client Webmail, most users may want to access their Redbrick mail through their own mail clients.

How To

Users will use the following IMAP settings for setting up their redbrick mail in a third party client.

Incoming Mail Server : mail.redbrick.dcu.ie Connection Security : SSL/TLS Port Number : 993 Email : username@redbrick.dcu.ie Password : [Your Password]

Thunderbird (Recommended)

Download Thunderbird, Mozilla's mail client.

Add new mail account





You can use any name, use email as username@redbrick.dcu.ie





Select IMAP and use default settings









Gmail (Mobile)

Go to Add Accounts and select Other





Enter your email address and select Manual Setup in the bottom right





Select IMAP