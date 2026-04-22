Star Bar: Difference between revisions
Jump to navigation Jump to search
|
m (→Examples)
|
No edit summary
|Line 15:
|Line 15:
* < lil_cain> I never liked star bars
* < lil_cain> I never liked star bars
* <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency
* <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency
Latest revision as of 01:07, 22 April 2026
A Star Bar is an archaic confectionary product of dubious quality.
It is frequently offered by lil_cain in exchange for large and possibly dangerous favours.
Examples
- < lil_cain> I will give a star bar to anyone who catches Bruton with an egg between the eyes. Two, if it's a rotten egg.
- < lil_cain> I'd bet you a star bar it was less than the PIRA
- < lil_cain> can I pay my renewal next year in star bars?
- < lil_cain> what's the star bar to euro conversion rate these days?
- <@lil_cain> I don't think I've ever seen a starbar
- <@lil_cain> most students these days wouldn't know what a starbar was
- < lil_cain> I never liked star bars
- <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency