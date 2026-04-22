* <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency

* <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency

* < lil_cain> I never liked star bars

* < lil_cain> I never liked star bars

A Star Bar is an archaic confectionary product of dubious quality.

It is frequently offered by lil_cain in exchange for large and possibly dangerous favours.

Examples