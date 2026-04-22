Star Bar: Difference between revisions

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* < lil_cain> I never liked star bars
* < lil_cain> I never liked star bars
* <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency
* <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency
[[Category:Humour]]

Latest revision as of 01:07, 22 April 2026

A Star Bar is an archaic confectionary product of dubious quality.

It is frequently offered by lil_cain in exchange for large and possibly dangerous favours.

Cadbury-Starbar-Wrapper-Small.jpg

Examples

  • < lil_cain> I will give a star bar to anyone who catches Bruton with an egg between the eyes. Two, if it's a rotten egg.
  • < lil_cain> I'd bet you a star bar it was less than the PIRA
  • < lil_cain> can I pay my renewal next year in star bars?
  • < lil_cain> what's the star bar to euro conversion rate these days?
  • <@lil_cain> I don't think I've ever seen a starbar
  • <@lil_cain> most students these days wouldn't know what a starbar was
  • < lil_cain> I never liked star bars
  • <@lil_cain> star bars are redbrick's official currency
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