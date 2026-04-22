== Got something you think Redbrick should have or should do? Put it here! ==

== Got something you think Redbrick should have or should do? Put it here! ==

* Redbrick Client? A graphical client that connects to IRC, MUD (maybe?), receives rss feeds from website, etc... Would seriously help 1st years who join CA but haven't got a clue about computers apart from how to turn it on and use Internet Explorer (/vomit). Would also be useful for lazy people who don't want to use putty, irc clients, etc.