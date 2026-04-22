Suggestion Box: Difference between revisions
Jump to navigation Jump to search
|
No edit summary
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
== Got something you think Redbrick should have or should do? Put it here! ==
== Got something you think Redbrick should have or should do? Put it here! ==
|Line 19:
|Line 21:
* Redbrick Client? A graphical client that connects to IRC, MUD (maybe?), receives rss feeds from website, etc... Would seriously help 1st years who join CA but haven't got a clue about computers apart from how to turn it on and use Internet Explorer (/vomit). Would also be useful for lazy people who don't want to use putty, irc clients, etc.
* Redbrick Client? A graphical client that connects to IRC, MUD (maybe?), receives rss feeds from website, etc... Would seriously help 1st years who join CA but haven't got a clue about computers apart from how to turn it on and use Internet Explorer (/vomit). Would also be useful for lazy people who don't want to use putty, irc clients, etc.
* MMORPG - Something a bit more graphical than the MUD at least, easily done in 2D. (I have premade MMO code done in Java, uses OpenGL(2D, not 3D) and Apache/Mina for server stuff).
* MMORPG - Something a bit more graphical than the MUD at least, easily done in 2D. (I have premade MMO code done in Java, uses OpenGL(2D, not 3D) and Apache/Mina for server stuff).
Latest revision as of 01:08, 22 April 2026
|IMPORTANT: The content of this page is outdated. If you have checked or updated this page and found the content to be suitable, please remove this notice.
Got something you think Redbrick should have or should do? Put it here!
Services
- OpenID - make http://openid.redbrick.dcu.ie/username/ a valid OpenID service
- Don't quite get what this is all about, looks enterprise web2.0-ey though, let's do it. --Werdz 17:03, 26 Jun 2008 (IST)
- muWordpress
- Good idea in theory. Maybe with something that isn't wordpress (smouldering crater in the ground, security-wise) though?
- Optional Google Apps for domain
- Subversion, http/https
- Excellent idea. Maybe git too while we're at it. And/or bazaar.. --Werdz 17:03, 26 Jun 2008 (IST)
- bebo/facebook bridge
- mono/mod_mono
- Proper bleedin boards, phpbb or somefink
- I'm working on a nice set of boards, anyone who feels like helping (it'll require an indexer, a thin layer to connect to the nntp server for posting, and a nice web interface) is welcome though
- Just separate it all - screw combing the two boards. Get a decent forum up with the usual forums, general, events etc and put up course forums like charlie's for ca - there is nothing that does this at present and people would find this a far easier way to start chatting with people from their courses then figuring their way onto putty and into chat and asking everyone what are they studying.
- I'm working on a nice set of boards, anyone who feels like helping (it'll require an indexer, a thin layer to connect to the nntp server for posting, and a nice web interface) is welcome though
- proper suggestion box process also :)
- VPN - allow people to connect to a graphical redbrick already. Allow people to install like Eclipse and plugins etc.
- Redbrick Client? A graphical client that connects to IRC, MUD (maybe?), receives rss feeds from website, etc... Would seriously help 1st years who join CA but haven't got a clue about computers apart from how to turn it on and use Internet Explorer (/vomit). Would also be useful for lazy people who don't want to use putty, irc clients, etc.
- MMORPG - Something a bit more graphical than the MUD at least, easily done in 2D. (I have premade MMO code done in Java, uses OpenGL(2D, not 3D) and Apache/Mina for server stuff).