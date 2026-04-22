If you have any suggestions for what you'd like to have in Tech Week 2007 be sure to go to [http://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/mw/Tech_Week_Suggestions Tech Week Suggestions]

If you have any suggestions for what you'd like to have in Tech Week 2007 be sure to go to [http://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/mw/Tech_Week_Suggestions Tech Week Suggestions]

The aim is to produce something akin to Arts Week but about the more Technical side of things. It was also to show the student body that Technology could be fun as well practical. We wanted to show that Technology was not just about PC's and laptops and education but also about gaming, art, debating issues, funky gadgets and toys, the media and of course about running around Stephens Green trying to locate someone to win a prize.

The aim is to produce something akin to Arts Week but about the more Technical side of things. It was also to show the student body that Technology could be fun as well practical. We wanted to show that Technology was not just about PC's and laptops and education but also about gaming, art, debating issues, funky gadgets and toys, the media and of course about running around Stephens Green trying to locate someone to win a prize.

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The aim is to produce something akin to Arts Week but about the more Technical side of things. It was also to show the student body that Technology could be fun as well practical. We wanted to show that Technology was not just about PC's and laptops and education but also about gaming, art, debating issues, funky gadgets and toys, the media and of course about running around Stephens Green trying to locate someone to win a prize.

The Week long events have been very successful and well received among staff and students alike. We would take this opportunity again to thank all the individuals that took part over the last two years. We tried to ensure a fun, varied and somewhat educational week.

If you have any suggestions for what you'd like to have in Tech Week 2007 be sure to go to Tech Week Suggestions