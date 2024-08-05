Toggle search
Latest revision as of 22:37, 5 August 2024

MainPage2011.png
MainPage2024.png

This is a rough timeline for different events on Redbrick, relating to Redbrick, or in DCU, from the time of the society's inception in 1996.

With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.



See The TimeLine for each year:

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024

Vote For The Next Featured Article here.

