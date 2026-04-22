Template:Featured: Difference between revisions
Jump to navigation Jump to search
With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.
|
No edit summary
|
No edit summary
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.
With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.
<br><br>
<br><br>
== See The TimeLine for each year: ==
== See The TimeLine for each year: ==
{{Timeline Years}}
{{Timeline Years}}
'''Vote For The Next Featured Article [[Template_talk:Featured|here]]'''.
'''Vote For The Next Featured Article [[Template_talk:Featured|here]]'''.
Latest revision as of 22:58, 22 April 2026
This is a rough timeline for different events on Redbrick, relating to Redbrick, or in DCU, from the time of the society's inception in 1996.
With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.
For a full timeline of our committee over the years go here.
See The TimeLine for each year:
|1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026
Vote For The Next Featured Article here.