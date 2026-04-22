'''Vote For The Next Featured Article [[Template_talk:Featured|here]]'''.

'''Vote For The Next Featured Article [[Template_talk:Featured|here]]'''.

== See The TimeLine for each year: ==

== See The TimeLine for each year: ==

For a full timeline of our committee over the years go [[Committee Timeline|here]].

With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.

With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.

This is a rough timeline for different events on Redbrick, relating to Redbrick, or in DCU, from the time of the society's inception in 1996.

With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.



For a full timeline of our committee over the years go here.

See The TimeLine for each year:

Vote For The Next Featured Article here.