If you are new to Redbrick, please read our introduction.
For help with programming and linux, you can take a look at the Helpdesk Wiki.
This is the Redbrick wiki! The idea behind this site is that you - as a Redbrick member - maintain it. If there is something you'd like to see here, you add it. If you find something wrong, you correct it. It couldn't be easier. You can log in with your username and password to edit and add pages.There are currently 260 articles here, and it's a mixture of helpful hints, ridiculous rubbish and complete hilarity. To the right you will see several categories: if you are looking for help on how to do something, try How To and Helpdesk.