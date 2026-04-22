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The Redbrick wiki is split up into different catagories for browsing, you can find a full list of them here.
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The Redbrick [[Help:What is a wiki|wiki]] is split up into different catagories for browsing, you can find a full list of them [[Special:Categories|here]]. <br><br>To edit pages, you must first [[Special:Userlogin|login]] with your Redbrick username and password. [[Special:Newimages|Images]] can also be added to the wiki pages by uploading them [[Special:Upload|here]]. For more help on the Redbrick wiki, check out the [[
The Redbrick [[Help:What is a wiki|wiki]] is split up into different catagories for browsing, you can find a full list of them [[Special:Categories|here]]. <br><br>To edit pages, you must first [[Special:Userlogin|login]] with your Redbrick username and password. [[Special:Newimages|Images]] can also be added to the wiki pages by uploading them [[Special:Upload|here]]. For more help on the Redbrick wiki, check out the [[|]].
Latest revision as of 22:57, 22 April 2026
The Redbrick wiki is split up into different catagories for browsing, you can find a full list of them here.
To edit pages, you must first login with your Redbrick username and password. Images can also be added to the wiki pages by uploading them here. For more help on the Redbrick wiki, check out the Helpdesk FAQ.