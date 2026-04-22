The Ballad of the Morning Turd: Difference between revisions

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©Shimoda 2008
©Shimoda 2008
[[Category:Humour]]

Latest revision as of 01:10, 22 April 2026

T'was a cold and windy morning,
and it rained across the land,
When Merchelo woke from sleeping,
and placed his hole upon the can,
His bowels started rumbling,
and he strained with all his might,
for the product of his efforts,
a glorious morning shite.
Fi-de-diddly diddly etc etc

©Shimoda 2008

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