Difference between revisions of "The Founders"

This group of friends have god-like status on Redbrick, sure didn't they create the whole society! The founders have life-time membership of the society, according to the constitution (surely there's an SPC rule against that ; ) ) and have their own group (the same way committee, members, clubs and socs have their own) on the main Redbrick machines.

These people retain an amount of influence on the current committee at any time; committee members can make their argument more persuasive by quoting a founder who agreed with such and such a policy.

It would be surprising to find a fresher who would recognise more than one of these people, I reckon there's only one of these left in DCU.

The founding committee is listed below.

* Chairperson: Sean Cullen hyper@redbrick.dcu.ie * Secretary: Dermot Hanley wibble@redbrick.dcu.ie * Treasurer: Paraic O'Ceallaigh swipe@redbrick.dcu.ie * Public Relations Officer: Michael McHugh sandman@redbrick.dcu.ie * Systems Administrator: Fergus Donohue fergus@redbrick.dcu.ie * Systems Administrator: David Murphy drjolt@redbrick.dcu.ie

Fergus is still around in CSD. Sandman logs in reguarly enough as well.

