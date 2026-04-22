The Great S&V Consensus of 2k13: Difference between revisions
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* You can dress up a piece of shit anyway you want, but it's still a piece of shit.
* You can dress up a piece of shit anyway you want, but it's still a piece of shit.
* The above is a crime against the cow that sacrificed themselves for that steak.
* The above is a crime against the cow that sacrificed themselves for that steak.
Latest revision as of 01:11, 22 April 2026
On a dark and dreary eve, the denizens of S&V doth decree that agreement has been reached:
Steak should be medium-rare/medium, depending on your mood.
GRAND
NOT GRAND
- You can dress up a piece of shit anyway you want, but it's still a piece of shit.
- The above is a crime against the cow that sacrificed themselves for that steak.