* The above is a crime against the cow that sacrificed themselves for that steak.

* The above is a crime against the cow that sacrificed themselves for that steak.

* You can dress up a piece of shit anyway you want, but it's still a piece of shit.

* You can dress up a piece of shit anyway you want, but it's still a piece of shit.

On a dark and dreary eve, the denizens of S&V doth decree that agreement has been reached:

Steak should be medium-rare/medium, depending on your mood.

GRAND

NOT GRAND