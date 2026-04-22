April 3rd, 2008 - AGM results

Chairperson: Robby O'Reilly (robby) was elected with 16 votes. Kat Farrell (angelkat) received 14 votes.





June 9th, 2008

Date: Mon, 9 Jun 2008 00:11:39 +0100 From: Andrew Harford <receive@redbrick.dcu.ie> To: announce-redbrick@lists.redbrick.dcu.ie Subject: [Announce-RedBrick] RedBrick Back Online, Chairperson Resigns Reply-To: committee@redbrick.dcu.ie Sender: announce-redbrick-bounces@lists.redbrick.dcu.ie Hi, We are pleased to announce that RedBrick is back online following a disk failure in our primary storage array (minerva) on Tuesday evening. No data was lost, and the array was re-built sucessfully with a replacement disk. We are planning to schedule downtime this Saturday to that will allow us to reduce the number of disks in use on minerva, meaning there would be spare disks available and installed in the event of future failures. This work is dependant on re-installing severus, and creating a full backup of minerva in advance. More detailed notice will be given via boards/motd later in the week. I must also take this opportunity to announce the resignation of our chairperson, robby, and explain the circumtances leading up to this. On Friday May 16th robby told the committee over irc that he had received an email containing the root password that had been in use on minerva & murphy when RedBrick was hacked. Robby provided this password, but told us that he had deleted the email, which was received from 10minutemail.com. Myself and the other admins found it odd that someone would go to the relative trouble of sending mail via this service, and that robby would delete this potential evidence. The following Monday I emailed the committee, requesting that we hold an emergency meeting to dicuss this email. Robby replied, saying he would be unavailable for any meetings that week. Given that the semester was ending and people would be gone home by the next week it was decided to hold the meeting anyway, on the Thursday evening. This was the first meeting called by anyone since before the network had been compromised. At this meeting the committee decided that in robby's absence the only course of action was to discuss the issue further over the email. Late that night, cian, johan, werdz and I met robby in Fibbers. Cian, Johan and I expressed our discontent with the situation by telling robby he should resign. Whatever the circumstances, it was pretty unprofessional of us to have a go in public like that, and we apologise for our actions. The following afternoon dano mailed the committee outlining our conversation about the email, and asking robby for more information. Robby replied to this email with his resignation, citing the events of the previous night as his primary reason. An EGM will be held at the earliest oppertunity next semester to elect a new chairperson, however the committee have not decided how best to fill this position in the interim, and will be happy to take on board any suggestions from members. All the best, andrew. -- Andrew Harford System Administrator, DCU Networking Society Ordinary Member, Societies & Publications Committee The announce-redbrick list is used to inform redbrick users of important system/society events. If you have any questions, please email committee@redbrick.dcu.ie To unsubscribe please visit http://lists.redbrick.dcu.ie/mailman/listinfo/Announce-Redbrick