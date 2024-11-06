TimeLine2013: Difference between revisions

==January==
==January==
==February==
==February==

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024

January

February

March

April

May

  • 17th - Pygmalion goes down for successful upgrade to Ubuntu 13.04.

June

  • 15th - TCD admins shit the bed by trying to migrate services, IRC goes down temporarily.

July

August

September

October

  • 7th-9th - Clubs and socs day in the Venue, gen19.
  • 10th - Intro to Redbrick in LG25, followed by the Fresher's Ball in Matt Weldon's. Key cards for N109 are handed out at the talk also.
  • 23rd - EGM happens in QG21.

November

December

