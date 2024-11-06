TimeLine2013: Difference between revisions
==January==
==January==
==February==
==February==
January
February
March
April
May
- 17th - Pygmalion goes down for successful upgrade to Ubuntu 13.04.
June
- 15th - TCD admins shit the bed by trying to migrate services, IRC goes down temporarily.
July
August
September
October
- 7th-9th - Clubs and socs day in the Venue, gen19.
- 10th - Intro to Redbrick in LG25, followed by the Fresher's Ball in Matt Weldon's. Key cards for N109 are handed out at the talk also.
- 23rd - EGM happens in QG21.