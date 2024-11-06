TimeLine2014: Difference between revisions
{{Timeline Years}}
{{Timeline Years}}
==January==
==January==
==February==
==February==
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
- 1st Last Day of Clubs and Socs Sign-Ups
- 2nd Faust is the first user of Gen20 to sign into IRC.
- Freshers Ball
- 3rd Redbrick Goes To Google:
- 7th HangoutOnAir@Redbrick
- 8th Google@DCU
- Intro To Redbrick:
- 14th Elephant@Redbrick
- Helpdesk Exam
- 16th Intercom@Redbrick:
- 20th Screen@Redbrick "Hackers":
- Webmaster Exam
- 21st attol@Redbrick:
- 22nd EGM
- Admin Training:
- 28th pooka@Redbrick:
- 29th HowTo@Redbrick:
- 30th HalloweenBall@Redbrick:
- details to be filled in, please shout at zergless for that. - kylar
November
- 3rd Screen@Redbrick: DEFCON talks, how to weaponize your pets and pwned by the owner
- 4th phaxx@Redbrick: Charlie Von Metzradt gives an awesome talk about server monitoring, his experiences in founding a startup and general tales of woe.
- 5th AdminTraining@Redbrick: Intro to VMs , setting up ubuntu etc
- 10th Screen@Redbrick: WarGames - film
- 12th* FOSDEM Meeting: Redbrick hold a mandatory meeting of all those interested in going to FOSDEM.
- HowTo@Redbrick: Voy gives and introduction to modern web design talk, attended by approximately 1 billion member. Twas kcik
- 17th Screen@Redbrick: DEFCON talks, Hacking Driverless vehicles
- 18th Elephant@Redbrick : He's back with his talk entitled "The NSA knows what you did last summer (and why they don't care (but you still should))"
- Helpdesk Exam
- 19th AdminTraining@Redbrick: VM's Part 2, securing your VM and getting comfortable in Linux.
- 20th HEAnet@Redbrick: Brain Nisbet from HEAnet came in to talk to us about network monitoring and infrastucture.
