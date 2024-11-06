TimeLine2017: Difference between revisions

January

  • 1st - butlerx put the new website live and waited to see if anyone noticed

February

  • 3rd - Redbrick goes to FOSDEM. People get drunk and sleep during the talks. amazingly nothing happened.

March

  • git.redbrick.dcu.ie launched
  • users got vhosts rather then that terrible ~ url

April

  • mastodon.redbrick.dcu.ie went live

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

  • 16th: The second annual Engineering & Computing Ball brought to you by the best of friends, EngSoc and Redbrick, went off without a hitch.

December

