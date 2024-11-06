TimeLine2017: Difference between revisions
Jump to navigation Jump to search
|
mNo edit summary
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Timeline Years}}
{{Timeline Years}}
[[Category: Redbrick History]]
[[Category: Redbrick History]]
==January==
==January==
* 1st - butlerx put the new website live and waited to see if anyone noticed
* 1st - butlerx put the new website live and waited to see if anyone noticed
Latest revision as of 23:16, 6 November 2024
|1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024
January
- 1st - butlerx put the new website live and waited to see if anyone noticed
February
- 3rd - Redbrick goes to FOSDEM. People get drunk and sleep during the talks. amazingly nothing happened.
March
- git.redbrick.dcu.ie launched
- users got vhosts rather then that terrible ~ url
April
- mastodon.redbrick.dcu.ie went live
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
- 16th: The second annual Engineering & Computing Ball brought to you by the best of friends, EngSoc and Redbrick, went off without a hitch.