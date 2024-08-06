Toggle search
Redbrick Wiki
TimeLine2024

From Redbrick Wiki
Latest revision as of 00:44, 6 August 2024

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024

January

February

March

April

3rd - The admins take Pygmalion and Azazel down "for a couple days" for some maintenance...

May

1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were drunk and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.

June

July

9th - Admins bring Pygmalion and Azazel back online better than ever! With Debian 12 and many more performance improvements, only a little late...

August

5th - Admins deployed the new wiki and waited for everyone to notice...

September

October

November

December

