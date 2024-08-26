1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were drunk and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.

1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were drank and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.