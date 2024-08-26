More actions
==May==
1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.
==June==
3rd - The admins take Pygmalion and Azazel down "for a couple days" for some maintenance...
1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were drank and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.
9th - Admins bring Pygmalion and Azazel back online better than ever! With Debian 12 and many more performance improvements, only a little late...
5th - Admins deployed the new wiki and waited for everyone to notice...