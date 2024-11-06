January

February

March

April

3rd - The admins take Pygmalion and Azazel down "for a couple days" for some maintenance...

May

1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were drank and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.

June

July

9th - Admins bring Pygmalion and Azazel back online better than ever! With Debian 12 and many more performance improvements, only a little late...

August

5th - Admins deployed the new wiki and waited for everyone to notice...

September

October

18th - The Wiki Vandalism of 2024 occurred.

November