==November==
==December==
January
February
March
April
3rd - The admins take Pygmalion and Azazel down "for a couple days" for some maintenance...
May
1st - The first open governance tag was signed by wizzdom, distro, ayden, hypnoant, cheese, joshfarr, regaus, xoreax, nova and zx. Pints were drank and the lads managed to tag and sign it in the end.
June
July
9th - Admins bring Pygmalion and Azazel back online better than ever! With Debian 12 and many more performance improvements, only a little late...
August
5th - Admins deployed the new wiki and waited for everyone to notice...
September
October
18th - The Wiki Vandalism of 2024 occurred.
November
26th?????????? hardcase decided to die after a power shutdown in DCU leading to Mail and Webtree going offline. Both services are still currently offline at the time of writing this update. Will update when both services are back online.