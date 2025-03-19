TimeLine2025: Difference between revisions
{{Timeline Years}} Category: Redbrick History Category:Timeline ==January== ==February== ==March== 15th: Intersoc Pints occurred in Mulligans with the committee. Redbrick, UCD Netsoc, TUD CS++ and TCD Pirate Soc commiserated the loss of TCD Netsoc. ==April== ==May== ==June== ==July== ==August== ==September== ==October== ==November== ==December==
|1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024
January
February
March
15th: Intersoc Pints occurred in Mulligans with the committee. Redbrick, UCD Netsoc, TUD CS++ and TCD Pirate Soc commiserated the loss of TCD Netsoc.