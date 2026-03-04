TimeLine2025: Difference between revisions

From Redbrick Wiki
Jump to navigation Jump to search
(Created page with "{{Timeline Years}} Category: Redbrick History Category:Timeline ==January== ==February== ==March== 15th: Intersoc Pints occurred in Mulligans with the committee. Redbrick, UCD Netsoc, TUD CS++ and TCD Pirate Soc commiserated the loss of TCD Netsoc. ==April== ==May== ==June== ==July== ==August== ==September== ==October== ==November== ==December==")
 
No edit summary
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 27: Line 27:


==December==
==December==
[https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Pluto Pluto] makes an appearance as Santa at the redbrick and karting Christmas party
Mail is revived from the previous catastrophic failure.

Latest revision as of 15:47, 4 March 2026

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026

January

February

March

15th: Intersoc Pints occurred in Mulligans with the committee. Redbrick, UCD Netsoc, TUD CS++ and TCD Pirate Soc commiserated the loss of TCD Netsoc.

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Pluto makes an appearance as Santa at the redbrick and karting Christmas party

Mail is revived from the previous catastrophic failure.

Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=TimeLine2025&oldid=11261"