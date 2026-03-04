Mail is revived from the previous catastrophic failure.

[https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Pluto Pluto] makes an appearance as Santa at the redbrick and karting Christmas party

January

February

March

15th: Intersoc Pints occurred in Mulligans with the committee. Redbrick, UCD Netsoc, TUD CS++ and TCD Pirate Soc commiserated the loss of TCD Netsoc.

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Pluto makes an appearance as Santa at the redbrick and karting Christmas party

Mail is revived from the previous catastrophic failure.