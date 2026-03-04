TimeLine2025: Difference between revisions
|1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026
January
February
March
15th: Intersoc Pints occurred in Mulligans with the committee. Redbrick, UCD Netsoc, TUD CS++ and TCD Pirate Soc commiserated the loss of TCD Netsoc.
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Pluto makes an appearance as Santa at the redbrick and karting Christmas party
Mail is revived from the previous catastrophic failure.